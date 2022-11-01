Hummer's EV e-bike is precisely as insane as you'd expect it to be

(Pocket-lint) - If you imagined what a Hummer e-bike might be, you'd come up with the Hummer EV all-wheel drive e-bike - and now you can buy one.

GMC is still in the midst of its Hummer EV rollout but it's already launching an e-bike to go with it, although it isn't actually building it. Instead, the carmaker has signed a deal with a company that makes e-bikes for law enforcement and it's leaving all the bike-building up to the people over there at Fort Wayne-based Recon.

The result is the snappily-named "Hummer EV all-wheel drive e-bike" and a pair of 750W hub motors. They offer a peak output of 2,400W with a starting price of $3,999. GMC is saying that the power pack is waterproof and that the bike is good for fast charging in around four hours. Range is quoted as being between 40 and 50 miles.

Reservations are open at a special gmcebike.com website right now, too. As for deliveries, we're told that people who place their reservations now will start to see deliveries in the first part of December.

Once on the road, the twin motors allow for up to 160Nm of torque and a top speed of 28mph. It even manages to look a bit like the Hummer trucks thanks to huge chunky tyres and a shape that would make it look right at home in some sort of post-apocalyptic movie.

There's no doubt that the Hummer e-bike, just like its four-wheeled sibling, is an acquired taste. But you can order one now in any color you want so long as it's a white and black combo.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.