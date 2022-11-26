(Pocket-lint) - Gifts make the holidays special. And what better gift than an appliance that will make the other person’s home and life more efficient and fun? If you’re looking to gift someone an innovative appliance that provides value and makes life a little easier, ecozy is your go-to company for smart solutions. The innovative manufacturer has launched several products that make its already extensive collection of smart home devices even more exciting. Here, we will share the top five ecozy products and the features that make them the perfect gifts this holiday.

ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop

If you’re looking to gift someone a home appliance that’s cost-effective, less noisy, and has a modern, sleek design, the ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop is an excellent choice. It’s effortless to use, so the person to whom you’re gifting it won’t have challenges learning how to operate it. This ice maker is also high-speed; for instance, a single cycle takes only six minutes and produces up to nine ice cubes. You can produce up to 26 pounds of ice in a day, which might be the perfect amount for a family-packed holiday party.

The ice maker has smart sensors that stop operation when the ice pack is full, so no energy goes to waste. It also detects low water levels and reminds you to refill the reservoir. If the ice cubes aren’t used immediately, the free-standing scoop and ice bags that come with it make it easy to transfer the cubes to the refrigerator for later use. Nothing goes to waste.

The self-cleaning feature makes this ice maker stand out from the crowd. However, if the appliance has not been used for a long time, it’s recommended you wash it manually before using it again. It should never be stored when it’s still wet because that can cause rust and eventual breakdown.

In addition, the user is not stuck with only one size of ice cube. They can choose between the two ice cube sizes to perfectly fit their ice-making needs. For instance, one can make small ice cubes for beverages and holiday cocktails and larger cubes to fill a cooler to keep beer and seafood cold.

Finally, if you hate how large traditional ice makers are, you’re not alone. They are hard to move around, making it inconvenient for those hot summer days when you just want to go to a picnic and enjoy your cold drinks. But the ecozy Portable Ice Maker brings out a different narrative. It is compact, with a sturdy handle, making it portable. So, one can bring it wherever they go, be it camping or a holiday get-together.

Indeed, the ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop is a thoughtful way to light up holidays for family or friends who love the soothing and refreshing effect that ice cubes bring.

Stainless Steel ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop

With some of the same advantages as the previous ice maker, the Stainless Steel ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop is also an excellent choice for those looking for a mix of value and durability. After all, you don’t want your gift to last just a few months, or even worse, days.

The outside of this excellent ice maker is covered with high-quality long-lasting stainless steel. This stainless steel finish gives the product a rare modern sleek look making it the perfect gift for ice lovers who love a touch of modesty and class. It can produce up to 26.5 pounds of ice daily, half a pound more than the previous model.

The self-cleaning feature is another excellent selling point since it might get a lot of use during the holidays. If that’s not enough, the ice maker also comes with a free standalone ice scoop and ice pack. The Stainless Steel ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop is the perfect holiday gift for individuals who don’t like appliances that make a lot of noise. The operation is almost mute.

ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers

If the person you want to send a holiday gift to enjoys the radiance of a peaceful sunrise and the serenity of beautiful sunsets, they will love what the ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock offers. Unlike other alarm clocks on the market, it simulates sunrise and is designed to ease waking instead of shocking them out of unconsciousness.

Like a natural sunrise, the clock’s light brightens over a customized duration, ranging from 10 to 60 minutes. Once the light is at its brightness, the alarm peacefully goes off.

One can control the clock remotely using the EcozyHome app or Alexa, which is super convenient and time-saving.

Those who love waking up to gratifying natural sounds have not been forgotten. They can pick from 10 different sounds, including birds, waves, fire, wind, and rain. Radio lovers have the option to wake up to their favourite stations instead of generic alarm sounds.

This clock can also serve as a sleep aid therapy lamp. It simulates a beautiful sunset and provides a peaceful atmosphere that can alleviate sleeping problems. Considering all these features, the ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock is a thoughtful holiday gift, especially for those battling sleeping problems.

ecozy Portable Countertop Dishwasher

If the person you’re sending a gift to lives in a small space, then a compact dishwasher is an excellent way to light up their holidays. For those with modest living quarters, a small dishwasher may be preferable to a larger one that will occupy more space that could otherwise be used for other household items. Therefore, the ecozy Portable Countertop Dishwasher is a thoughtful choice for those looking for a dishwasher that won’t overwhelm their space. For one, it has five cleaning programs to select from depending to handle different levels of dirt. This minimizes power consumption because you won’t have to use the Heavy Mode if the dishes are only slightly dirty.

The touch controls on the console make it super convenient to set up the dishwasher. The cover is also transparent to allow the user to see the excellent cleaning effect in action. The rotating spray arms, meanwhile, provide broad coverage, ensuring all parts of the dishes are sparkling clean.

This countertop dishwasher outclasses traditional washers because it is large enough to accommodate multiple dishes but also small enough to move around in case one rearranges their kitchen or moves to a new apartment. It's perfect for those intimate holiday parties that don't require a lot of clean-up.

This dishwasher is ideal for small families of one to three people. It is also perfect for use in boats, campers, and RVs. It also has robust drying elements that will dry your dishes in just a few minutes. Unlike many dishwashers, it doesn’t leave any detergent residue on the dishes. Many users say this appliance is good value for money.

ecozy Robot Vacuum Self Emptying and Mop Combo

The holiday is a time for visits from family and friends, which can mean a lot of foot traffic in and out of a house or apartment. Which makes this robot vacuum a great gift – it can empty itself 10 seconds after it’s been connected to the charger. It also comes with three dust bags that can hold approximately three litres and an advanced filtration system, both of which can last up to 45 days without being checked or changed. Users can control the appliance using a remote or the EcozyHome app or using popular voice assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. So, when you’re out holiday shopping, you can come home to a clean home.

Another exciting feature is the ability to set no-go zones. This way, one can isolate their pets in one room and program the vacuum to avoid that area so the pets don’t get disturbed during cleaning. If it does encounter a pet, no problem. The robot vacuum can automatically detect an object and change its route.

The high-pressure suction tube will rid the floor of pet hair and debris. The suction tube generates around 3,000Pa of pressure making the appliance suitable for hard surfaces.

The slim design makes it easy to use to clean hard-to-reach surfaces like under the bed, couch, tables, and cupboards.

Lastly, the ecozy robot vacuum is perfect for those who love peace and quiet because it does not generate a lot of noise during operation.

The only downside to the vacuum is incompatibility with Wi-Fi 2.5GHz. But overall, it is cost-effective and offers excellent value for money.

Final Verdict

The above five ecozy products are our top recommendation if you want to gift someone this holiday season. They are not only good-looking but also durable, easy to use, high quality, and produce the least amount of noise than most appliances in the market. But most importantly, they are designed to improve the general quality of life. They’re gifts that they’ll use again and again.

