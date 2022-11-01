(Pocket-lint) - The UK’s leading technology distributor, Exertis, recently invited 24 world-leading brands to its annual technology showcase. During the event, companies across the globe unveiled a suite of advanced products and gadgets, from smart thermostats to smart lights and beyond.

Now that one of the UK’s biggest technology events of the year is over, we can finally bring you a list of the most exciting tech products on display. As always, there were a ton of great products on show, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our top 47.

As Christmas comes around, check this list for product recommendations.

Cricut Maker 3 (£429.99)

Looking for a versatile cutting and writing machine that can handle a variety of materials? Then check out the Cricut Maker 3! It can cut over 300 different types of materials, from fabric and paper to wood and leather. Plus, it's easy to set up and use, making it a great choice for crafters of all levels.

Cricut Joy (£189.99)

This little machine is a powerhouse! Weighing in at just 1.75kg, the Cricut Joy can be used to create custom vinyl decals for water bottles, walls, or any other surface. With its easy-to-use design, you can make labels for your kitchen, home, and office or create a custom card or birthday banner.

Hive Thermostat Mini (£119)

Hive Thermostat Mini is the latest device from the world’s leading smart thermostat company. The sleek, minimalist design makes it the perfect choice for those who want to upgrade their home’s style without sacrificing function. The Hive app lets you control your home temperature from anywhere, and the thermostat’s intuitive interface makes it easy to use. Best of all, the Hive Thermostat Mini can save you over £200 a year on your energy bills.

Hive Smart Light Bulb (£19)

The future of lighting is here with the Hive Smart Light Bulb. This innovative light bulb can be controlled via the Hive app and voice commands. You can also tap the lightbulbs on and off or adjust the brightness. Additionally, you can save energy with scheduling and choose from dimmable, tuneable, or colour-changing bulbs. With the Hive Smart Light Bulb, you'll have the perfect light for any situation, and save money on your energy bill too!

MSI Creator Z17 (£2,699)

MSI Creator Z17 is a top-of-the-line laptop that was designed for creative minds. It is equipped with the latest 12th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor and has the power to handle any pro-level processing task you throw its way. In addition, the Z17 is the world’s first 17” pen touch laptop, making it a great choice for those who want a highly versatile machine. With the latest Intel processor, you’ll be able to power through even the most demanding tasks with ease.

MSI Raider GE76 (£2,799)

The MSI Raider GE76 is MSI's flagship gaming laptop. It's available in three different specs, so you can choose the one that best suits your gaming needs. The Raider GE76 is packed with powerful features that make it a top-of-the-line gaming laptop. It has a large display that's great for gaming, as well as a powerful processor and graphics card. The Raider GE76 is meant for avid gamers who want the best gaming experience possible.

Toshiba UF3D 55” with Fire TV built-in 4K HDR TV (£449)

Introducing the Toshiba UF3D 55” with Fire TV built-in 4K HDR TV! This massive Toshiba Smart TV offers enhanced 4K HDR viewing, Dolby Atmos sound technology, live TV, and leading streaming services. Plus, with Fire TV built-in, you can access all your favourite content—including over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, live sports, news, music, games, and more. And with Alexa, you can control your TV hands-free using just your voice. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Toshiba QA5D 55” Quantum Dot 4K Android TV (£529)

The all-new Toshiba QA5D 55” Quantum Dot 4K Android TV expertly combines stunning picture quality, powerful sound, and sleek design into one exceptional package. At the heart of the QA5D is the Quantum Dot technology, an advanced display technology that makes your favourite movies and shows look more lifelike than ever before. With over a billion colours on display, you'll enjoy a wider spectrum of colours and sharper contrasts. The QA5D also features powerful Dolby audio that immerses you in action. Experience television like never before.

Pioneer DJ- DDJ-FLX6 (£540)

The Pioneer DJ-DDJ-FLX6 is a 4-channel DJ controller that oozes professional quality. With its new aesthetic design, this unit is bound to turn heads when seen in public. The inclusion of specialized pro-sounding scratch effects will make any aspiring DJ sound like a seasoned pro. Additionally, the full-sized jog wheel is a nice touch that allows for easy control and manipulation of tracks. This unit is also plug-and-play compatible with rekordbox and Serato D, making it a great all-around choice for any DJ.

Pioneer DJ - HDJ-CUE1 BT (£89)

If you're looking for an affordable pair of Pioneer headphones with Bluetooth functionality, the HDJ-CUE1 BT is a great option. These headphones have high-quality sound and a foldable, pro-style design. They're also comfortable to wear for long periods of time, making them a great choice for DJs or anyone who wants to enjoy music wirelessly.

Shokz OpenMove (£79.95)

Shokz OpenMove is an open-ear, bone-conduction headphone for those who want to be able to hear their surroundings while enjoying their music. The 6-hour battery life means that you can take them with you on a long run or bike ride, and the fact that they are resistant to sweat and splash means that you don't have to worry about them getting ruined if you work up a sweat. Plus, they weigh only 29 grams, so you won't even feel like you're wearing them.

Shokz OpenRun Pro (£159.95)

The new Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones are the premier sports headphones on the market. They feature the newest bone conduction technology in the Shokz TurboPitch, which provides premium sound quality and enhanced bass. The Bluetooth 5.1 capability makes these headphones the perfect choice for any athlete who wants the best possible listening experience without interruption of sound.

Netgear Meural mart WiFi Photo Frame, 15.6” HD (£339.99)

If you're looking for a top-notch digital photo frame, you can't go wrong with the Netgear Meural Smart WiFi Photo Frame. This frame has a full 1920x1080p HD anti-glare display, so your photos will always look their best. Plus, with WiFi connectivity, you can share photos from anywhere.

Netgear Orbi Quad-band WiFi 6E Mesh (£1499.99)

Looking for a home mesh system that can provide full coverage and superior, fast WiFi speeds? Netgear Orbi Quad-band WiFi 6E Mesh is just what you need! This system uses multiple layers of security and control to give you a whole-home WiFi experience, connecting up to 75 devices across 7,500 square feet. So, whether you're streaming movies in 4K, gaming online, or just browsing the web, you'll enjoy fast, reliable WiFi from anywhere in your home.

Speck iPhone 14 Pro Max Presdio2 Pro + Magsafe (£34.95)

If you’re looking for maximum protection for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you want the Speck Presidio2 Pro + Magsafe. This case has all the features you need to keep your phone safe, including 13-foot drop protection and scratch resistance. Plus, it comes with Speck’s Presidio®2 Armor Cloud. This innovative technology gives you an extra layer of protection against drops, bumps, and shocks. And it’s all backed by a lifetime warranty, you can be confident that your phone is protected for life.

Speck 10.9” / 11” Pro Balance Folio (£34.95)

The Speck 10.9” / 11” Pro Balance Folio is the perfect case for your tablet. It is slim and stylish yet durable and protective, keeping your device safe from small drops, bumps, scuffs, and abrasions. The folio also features a built-in stand that makes it easy to use your tablet for extended periods of time. It also has a built-in keyboard that is perfect for those who want to use their tablet for productivity purposes.

LG Audio XBOOM 360 Speaker (£299.98)

If you want an amazing audio experience, the LG Audio XBOOM 360 Speaker is the way to go. This speaker radiates sound to its surroundings, providing impressive clarity and balance. The high full volume and good bass make it perfect for any situation, while the adjustable light modes add a touch of fun. With 24 hours playback from a 5-hour charge, you can enjoy your music all day long.

LG Audio XBOOM Go XG7QBK (£199.98)

No matter where you go, the LG Audio XBOOM Go XG7QBK will keep the party going. This pocket-sized version of the XBOOM 360 is perfect for taking on your travels. With 24 hours of playback from a 4-hour charge, you can keep the music going all day and into the night. And when the party moves to the pool, the high-water resistance rating – IP67 – means it can withstand submersion for short periods.

LG TV OLED Evo C2 65” 4K Smart TV (£1899.98)

LG TV OLED Evo C2 65” 4K Smart TV is the perfect television for gamers, movie lovers, and sports fans alike. With its outstanding OLED display, it provides incredible visuals for gaming, movies, and sports. Dolby Vision IQ ensures that the picture is true-to-life, while Dolby Atmos provides immersive surround sound. The smart platform with Freeview Play, Netflix, NOW TV, and Disney+ makes it easy to find and watch your favourite content.

LG TV QNED81 65” 4K Smart QNED TV (£1099.98)

Meet the LG TV QNED81 65” 4K Smart QNED TV. It’s the best TV for watching your favourite shows and movies, thanks to its Quantum Dot NanoCell technology. This technology not only enhances the colors on the screen but also makes them more accurate. And with the webOS smart platform, you can easily access all your favourite streaming apps with just a few clicks.

JBL PartyBox Encore (£299)

Looking for a portable speaker that packs a punch? The JBL PartyBox Encore is perfect for any party or gathering. This speaker has deep bass and inbuilt ring and club lights that will create an immersive experience. The wireless microphone is perfect for karaoke, and the 10 hours of playtime on a full charge will keep the party going all night long. The speaker is also splashproof, so you don't have to worry about accidental spills.

JBL Live Pro 2 (£129.99)

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds provide an immersive and quality audio experience. You'll get up to 40 hours of battery life — 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 hours in the case — with speed charging capabilities, so you can always enjoy your music. If your batteries need a sudden boost, you can also benefit from the Qi-compatible wireless charger.

