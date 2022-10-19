Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amusing poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle

translatedtees Amusing poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle
(Pocket-lint) - We thoroughly enjoy a funny t-shirt and naturally, we appreciate excellent geek ones as well. There is a certain class of t-shirts that are amusing for other reasons though, like these ones that have been printed based on poor translations. 

The results are thoroughly amusing and there's one Twitter account that's collecting and sharing them on a regular basis. So we've selected some of the best for your enjoyment. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 1

Stay in vegetables

So many mixed messages with this one. Not only do you have to eat your drugs but also don't do school and stay in vegetables. 

We're sure Joe Biden never said these words in this order. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 2

Thinger strangs

Stranger Things sure has been popular and has no doubt spawned plenty of different merchandise offerings. Some of them are better quality than others though. 

This one is a case in point. It's not even a colour you'd associate with Stanger Things. Though perhaps you would Thinger Strangs?

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 3

Don't English

This one t-shirt is almost a perfect summary of the rest of the t-shirts in this article. A mess of poorly translated shirts with really bad English. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 4

Cream attack?!

We're honestly not sure what to say about this one. Though this mannequin certainly doesn't look "alive with pleasure".

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 5

Have a knife day

A poorly translated t-shirt or the perfect gift for the chef or serial killer in your life?

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 6

Create original works

This t-shirt seems to suggest that it's bad to copy other people's work and you should create your own instead. Though it does say it with near gibberish spelling and grammar. Which we suppose is quite original. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 7

Love is short

We assume this t-shirt was made by someone that had recently had their heart broken but the second line has us puzzled. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 8

Kate Moss fan?

Ok, so this one isn't technically a t-shirt but it's still one to admire. Do we assume this is a list of things that makes the wearer happy? Or perhaps it's the name of an obscure band. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 9

Far better not

We'd suggest it's far better not to wear this t-shirt. You'll certainly get some interesting questions if you do. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 10

How about those sports?

This t-shirt looks like the sort of thing you might wear if you knew nothing about sports but just wanted to fit in. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 11

For the love of bees

We love bees. They're an important part of the ecosystem and they do an essential job. But weren't sure we love them enough to cry nectar. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 12

Not just t-shirts

Perhaps this one is just aimed at people who really love jumpers? We know we like nice soft warm one this time of year.  

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 13

Something something something

With some of these t-shirts, we've found ourselves perplexed and simply end up trying to decipher what the design was meant to say. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 14

Very important

The old saying goes that knowledge is power. But the new saying is that knowledge is like pants, invisible but very important. Makes sense. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 15

Kiss the boys

Kiss the boys and make them cry has ended up with a surprisingly dark twist on this one. 

A bit extreme frankly. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 16

Never!

This is a weird one that sends a weird and wonderful mixed message. Never give up or don't give up mixed together becomes never don't give up. 

translatedtees Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 17

Have a good one

If there's one thing we all want, it's to have a good day. But we suppose a good death would be nice as well. 

question_ev3rything Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 18

Wish you were beer

Did you ever look at someone and wish they were a beer instead of a person? Well, this little girl sure does. 

Reddit Amusingly poorly translated t-shirts that will make you chortle photo 19

A wise saying

We feel like this could be some wise words of wisdom, the meaning of which has been lost in translation. 

