(Pocket-lint) - Portable power is crucial for anyone who loves spending plenty of time outdoors. If you’re an avid camper, digital nomad, or simply enjoy the adventure, your portable power station is an essential piece of gear and may even be a lifesaver.

In terms of powerful, reliable, and safe power stations, Jackery is a global leader. The manufacturer boasts some of the best systems in the world, with innovative solutions for robust, eco-friendly power stations.

Jackery has a clear mission: to provide cleaner, high-quality power solutions and improve the quality of outdoor living. Now you can become a part of that revolution with amazing deals on industry-leading products.

The discounts in this mega-deal are massive and include Jackery power stations, as well as the manufacturer’s solar panels and several other selected products. You can get all that at seriously discounted prices using Jackery’s official website or Amazon US.

However, if you want to take advantage of the unique offers, you’ll need to act fast. The deals end on 12 October! Here’s what you can get before the deadline.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Bundle

This bundle contains the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro power station and two 200W Solar Saga panels. With the robust 2,160Wh output of the power station, you can keep multiple devices running for hours. And whenever the power station needs to recharge, you can do it outdoors using the premium solar panels included in the bundle.

The Explorer 2000 Pro features various charging options so you can get the station up to full capacity whether you’re on or off the grid. If you have an AC wall outlet available, the power station will be ready to go in two hours. You can also charge the Explorer 2000 Pro via a carport and, of course, solar panels. Not only will the power station be charged using solar power, but it’s the fastest Jackery product in that regard.

The station features pass-through charging support, and you can even charge the Explorer 2000 Pro while other devices are plugged into it.

In terms of safety, the power station features dual protection due to four core temperature detectors and two safety chips. All this guarantees carefree charging and reliable action.

The Explorer 2000 Pro is also exceptionally quiet with noise levels lower than 53dB. Besides no noise pollution, the power station doesn’t emit any toxic gases, making it entirely eco-friendly.

The entire bundle costs $3,599. With the 30% discount as part of this deal, you can get it for $2,519. Buy it now from Amazon to receive a three-year warranty or from the official Jackery website for an additional two years of warranty.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Bundle

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro bundle includes the Explorer 1000 Pro power station and dual 80W Solar Saga panels. This is a compact solution for emergencies like power outages and an excellent choice if you plan on going off-grid.

With a capacity of 1,002Wh and 1,000W output, the power station can charge various gadgets like smart devices, refrigerators, laptops, coffee machines, drones, and more. When it comes to the station itself, you can charge it in under two hours via a wall outlet, carport, or using four Solar Saga panels.

The pair of 80W panels that come in the bundle won’t be able to charge the station quite as fast but will produce enough energy to make your setup self-sufficient. The solar panels are ideal for the outdoors as they are waterproof with an IP68 rating.

The Explorer 1000 Pro will keep your devices safe through stable power output. The power passes through a pure sine wave inverter which guarantees safe charging. In addition, the station has an integrated monitoring system.

With this product, you’ll have a simple setup that you can get going in under one minute. The station features a foldable handle for effortless transport and is quite lightweight. Other features include an LED light, LCD screen, and dual 100W PD design.

In terms of the environment, the Explorer 1000 Pro produces low noise - less than 46dB - and no toxic gases whatsoever.

The retail price for the bundle is $1,597, while the current 10% discount makes it available for $1,437. Get it from Amazon (three-year warranty) or Jackery’s website (three + two years of warranty).

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Bundle

If you want a compact solution for the perfect outdoor experience, this bundle is the right choice. It includes the Explorer 1000 power station and a single 100W Solar Saga panel.

The power station has a 1,002Wh capacity and 1,000W output. When fully charged, it can power an electric grill or power cooker for 50 minutes, keep a mini fridge running for 17 hours, or charge your laptop eight times. In other words, the Explorer 1000 is ideal for RVs, camping or road trips, and similar adventures.

You can charge the power station through multiple options, including carports, wall outlets, and solar power. On the output end, the Explorer 1000 will produce stable power using its pure sine wave inverter. It will also operate quietly and without toxic emissions.

The power station is designed for easy transport and setup. The device is extremely light and features a handle for even easier carrying. It has three AC outlets, two USB-C outlets, and a single QC 3.0.

The regular price for the bundle is $1,649, but you can get it at 34% off for $1,099. Go to Amazon to receive a three-year warranty on your purchase or to Jackery’s website for an additional two years of warranty.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 power station that’s a part of the Solar Generator 1000 bundle is also available as a stand-alone purchase.

If you don’t plan on charging the station with solar panels, or you already own the panels, you can get the Explorer 1000 on its own. The station can also be charged via a wall outlet or even a car outlet. It will be charged in full in 5.5 hours using the former method or 11.5 hours with the latter option.

To rehash the key features, the Explorer 1000 has a capacity of 1,0002Wh and an output of 1,000W. The power station has a pure sine wave inverter for stable power output. The outputs consist of three AC, two USB-Cs, and one QC 3.0 option.

The station is quiet and functions without harmful emissions. It’s also lightweight and simple to transport.

Purchased on its own, the Explorer 1000 costs $1,099 in regular retail. The current deal grants you a 30% discount, which means you can get the power station for $769.30. Grab it now on Amazon and receive three years of warranty or go to the official Jackery website for +two years of warranty.