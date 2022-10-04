SteelSeries has upgraded the Apex Pro TKL and made it even faster

(Pocket-lint) - The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is already one of the best tenkeyless keyboards around, but now the company has made it even better.

When the Apex Pro TKL launched back in 2019 it came with some pretty awesome features including some nifty RGB lighting, a small handy screen and the company's OmniPoint switches. Those switches were already some of the fastest around (ideal for fast-paced gaming) and thus appealing to pro gamers. Now though SteelSeries has made them even better.

Now, the Apex Pro TKL has been upgraded with new and improved OmniPoint 2.0 switches. These switches offer customisable actuation, with a choice of 37 different levels of actuation between 0.2mm to 3.8mm. The result of this is a blistering fast response time of 0.54ms.

SteelSeries claims that this means these switches respond 11 times faster than traditional switches you'd find in other lesser keyboards. Set the keyboard to 0.2mm actuation and that makes the actuation 10 times faster as well. These settings can be customised on a per-key basis and set to change depending on the game you're playing as well.

This means you can customise your keyboard to have a short actuation for fast-paced FPS games but a longer throw for everyday typing or more relaxed gaming experiences.

OmniPoint 2.0 also offers the ability to add two actions to a single key depending on how far you press it. So you can set up a combo to carry out different actions with ease.

The upgraded Apex Pro TKL is also now available in two different variations with a wireless model that includes both high-performance 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology and Bluetooth 5.0.

All this is rounded off with the OLED smart display so you can see system information or chat messages and other things at a glance.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless is available now for $249.99 US, €269.99 EU, or $289.99 AP. Alternatively, the wired model is $189.99 US, €219.99 EU, or $219.99 AP.

