(Pocket-lint) - The technology of mobile power stations has progressed in giant strides, but there’s still plenty of ground left to cover.

Customers worldwide will be able to see the latest products from Bluetti that epitomize that progress and push it a step further. From 2 September to 6 September 2022, Bluetti will present its latest products, a result of revolutionary research and development efforts.

-

The new line of power stations will debut in Berlin, Germany at IFA event. Among the latest products, Bluetti will reveal advanced solutions such as the AC500, EB3A, and AC200MAX storage units, solar panels. Likely the most exciting news will be the reveal of the EP600, set to enter the market in 2023.

Here are the most important highlights audiences can expect to see in Berlin.

This product only hit the European markets a few days ago, but is already being lauded as a state-of-the-art solution. One of the greatest strengths of this power system is its modular build which allows for great expansions of the power capacity.

The AC500 and B300S combo can accommodate six additional batteries, bringing its maximum capacity up to an impressive 18,432 Wh. Of course, this means a longer service time as the power station will be able to provide electricity for hours on end.

But this product isn’t only about how much power it can store. It also has a massive output.

This power station can provide a pure sine wave output at 5,000 W. To illustrate the point, 5,000 watts would be enough to run a fridge, freezer, air conditioning, or even a larger RV. In fact, this wouldn’t even exhaust the power completely.

These impressive features make AC500 and B300S an ideal fit for homes, offices, and all other spaces that need a reliable backup in case of a power cut.

In contrast to the previous product, the EB3A isn’t meant to provide a massive output for a home or office. Instead, this power station is built for mobility and ease of use. Its most important features lie in rapid charging, a light weight, and great capacity relative to the unit’s size.

The EB3A weighs only 4.6 kg (10.14 pounds), which means it can be carried with ease wherever the user wishes to go. Considering the lightweight build, the station has a surprisingly large power capacity of 268 Wh. However, that’s not all this product has in store.

Besides being highly practical for various applications, the EB3A is also remarkably easy to charge. With a 330 W rapid charging system, the station can reach 80 per cent of its full capacity in no more than 40 minutes. In other words, if you’re bringing the power station along for a journey, you can charge it while you’re packing.

Due to its weight and ease of use, the EB3A is convenient for outdoor experiences. It can come in handy at a picnic, a short journey, or even as a backup power source for a garden party. The station features nine output ports – more than enough to power everything you might need on a day out.

Easily the biggest heavy-hitter of the upcoming line, the EP600 is quite literally the technology of the future. The product will come out next year, and it’s already anticipated to be a genuine industry great.

While the details are yet to be revealed, the technology used to create the EP600 is innovative and disruptive. The power station will be able to power almost any home appliance without issues. It will undoubtedly serve as the manufacturer’s tour de force and flagship product.

Bluetti is an industry leader with more than a decade of experience. The company is committed to creating sustainable, eco-friendly solutions while providing ample power storage units for customers worldwide.

The company is present in over 70 countries and continues to grow. If you want to see the revolutionary technology Bluetti has to offer, you can do so live in Messe Berlin, Hall 3.2, Stand 211 in Berlin, Germany. The IFA show will be hosted until 6 September 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm CEST.

You can also check out the manufacturer’s collection by visiting their website at https://www.Bluettipower.eu/.