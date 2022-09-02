Best of IFA 2022: The most impressive TVs, speakers and tech from the show

(Pocket-lint) - Returning in full force this year, IFA 2022 has served us up a veritable platter of tasty tech treats, giving us plenty to get excited about over the coming months. IFA has always been a key launch destination for technology brands over the years and 2022 has been no different.

The show is known particularly for TV and audio - it started as a radio convention in 1924 - and it is something of a rarity in trade shows, because it's open to the public, so everyone can come and have a look around.

We've been working the halls of IFA and getting ourselves involved with all the launches to determine the best and most exciting tech of the show.

Here then, presented in alphabetical order, is Pocket-lint's Best of IFA 2022.

Bang & Olufsen is well known for its premium sound systems and its high-end televisions, but the great thing about the Beosound Theatre is its versatility. It's a sound system that works not only with B&O's own TVs, but also thanks to the clever mounting system, can be paired with other TVs too so it looks like an integrated bar. It can also be wall-mounted. There are 12 drivers on board to create an immersive soundstage and it's designed as a one-box unit, so it integrates upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos and woofers for the bass.

Garmin's second-gen Venu Sq makes more sense than the first, moving to an AMOLED display to boost the quality while also achieving nearly double the battery life. That means that you can get yourself all the goodness of Garmin's fitness tracking in a square package - while the rest of Garmin's watches are all round.

Lenovo first introduced the X1 Fold in 2020 and now we have a second-gen model which is packed with power to make it more compelling package. This folding laptop offers a 16-inch display with a separate Bluetooth keyboard, giving you plenty of variety in how you choose to work.

LG is certainly bringing the fun with the LG MoodUp. This fridge will let you customise the LED panels using an app on your phone, so you can have a completely unique look - and change it as often as you want. It also integrates a speaker, so you can have your fridge playing music - and yes, you can sync the colour panels to the music if you really want to. And if you really don't want to, you can turn the whole lot off.

The LG OLED Flex LX3 certainly has the wow factor, one of a new generation of flexible monitors. That means you can change it from flat to curved at the press of a button, meaning that this is a multi-role display, able to do all sorts of things. It's OLED so it looks great and offers 42-inches of space for whatever content you want on it.

Philips is taking its Ambilight technology and applying it to a wide range of products, including this new Fidelio FS1 speaker. This speaker can be used as a standalone speaker, with Ambilight technology or it can be used in your home theatre setup, paired with your Ambilight TV and used as a rear channel. It's the perfect companion for the FB1 soundbar - announced at CES 2022 - which offers many of the same skills.

Philips continues to impress with its televisions and the new Philips OLED+ 937 is no exception. This crams in all the latest tech into this OLED set, with a brighter display to boost the HDR skills and deliver a more dynamic picture. There's Ambilight to bring everything to life and that's before you get to the sound system. Engineered by Bowers and Wilkins, the speaker enclosure will give you Dolby Atmos sound with an array of drivers firing in all directions.

Samsung's move into gaming has been pretty aggressive, winning a lot of fans along the way - and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 demonstrates why. This curved display gives you 34-inches in a 21:9 aspect, with a colour hub on the back to give you immersive illumination, while there's a Gaming Hub built in - so it could act as a standalone gaming machine. On top of that, it just looks fantastic.

Sennheiser won plenty of plaudits for the Ambeo soundbar, so the launch of the Ambeo Soundbar Plus is very welcomed. This is a 7.1.4 system, which will self-calibrate to a room and supports a wide range of formats from Dolby Atmos to 360 Reality Audio, while also offering support for casting and AirPlay 2. It can also be paired with an Ambeo Sub.

Writing by Chris Hall.