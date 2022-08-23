New Himiway ebike model unveiled in Germany

(Pocket-lint) - Recently, ebikes have become a very popular means of transport, as they bring with them a multitude of different advantages. An electric bike can now be purchased almost anywhere. However, it is highly recommended to look into a specific model in advance. Now, it’s time to introduce you to a new model of the Himiway series. This is the Zebra electric bike.

The demand for the most popular ebikes has continued to increase in recent years. This is for a variety of different reasons. Due to rising fuel prices, more and more people are deciding to switch to an inexpensive and also environmentally friendly electric bicycles.

-

By using an ebike, you not only save yourself from very high petrol prices, you also do something good for our environment at the same time. In addition, using an ebike also has a positive impact on our health. Despite the built-in engine, the rider has to exert themselves physically and provide a certain amount of personal effort. This not only keeps us fit, but also influences our physical well-being.

The cost of an ebike is often a bit higher, but this pays off over the course of its useful life. For this reason, the slightly higher costs should never stop you from buying an ebike. With many different models from Himiway should have exactly the right model for every type of rider.

The new ebike model from manufacturer Himiway can be defined by a number of distinctive features. The Zebra ebike can be used both for a casual city tour and for an exciting mountain bike ride.

The 250 watt gear motor offers an optimal basis for this. This is a so-called brushless hub motor. The built-in LG battery has 48 volts and can be charged as needed. The battery can also be easily replaced.

The Zebra ebike has the longest range of all Himiway models. Another feature of the Zebra ebike is the gear shift system with 7 different gears. We have also summarized some other important points:

The recommended ride height for the Zebra ebike is 1.59 m to 1.90 m. This model is therefore not only suitable for adult men, but also for adult women.

The built-in LCD display has an additional USB port. This enables the rider to easily connect their headphones.

The built-in lithium battery is characterized not only by its fast charging, but also by a long service life.

The Himiway Zebra is the direct successor to the previous Himiway Cruiser model and is also an optimal mix between a comfortable city bike and a very safe electric mountain bike.

In contrast to the previous model, the Himiway Zebra ebike has an additional inner ring and a geared motor. Thanks to the excellent design of the 26 inch (approx. 66 cm) wide tires, traction and slipping can be skillfully prevented.

This plays a very important role, especially during the winter months with mud and snow. In addition, the Himiway Zebra ebike has a replaceable LG battery. If the battery is empty, it can be easily exchanged for a fully charged battery. Unrestricted use is therefore possible at any time.

If you compare the two models directly, it is noticeable that the range of the Himiway Zebra is significantly longer than that of the Cruiser model. When fully charged, the Cruiser has a maximum range of 60 to 100 kilometers. The Zebra ebike, however, can last for up to 128 kilometers.

In addition, the payload capacity of the Himiway Zebra model is 20 kilograms higher than that of the Cruiser model. The recommended ride size is the same for both models. However, if a user attaches great importance to the corresponding range, then the Himiway Zebra ebike is exactly the right model.

The conclusion can easily be summarized, the various advantages and characteristics of the electric bike. With a charged battery, the ebike lasts for up to 80 miles (approx. 129 km). This electric bike with a long range can be used in a variety of ways and is therefore one of the best electric bikes. The fast charging of the built-in LG battery is another advantage that is making more and more interested parties decide to buy it. Of course, other advantages also play a very important role, such as the usable capacity or the range of the ebike.

In conclusion, it can be said that the Himiway Zebra ebike is exactly the perfect electric bike for all cyclists who place great value on extensive leisure use. If you are also looking for a suitable ebike, try the ebike Zebra from Himiway. You will be more than amazed by the numerous features of this bike.