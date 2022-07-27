Save on the Ortur Laser Master 3, get speedy engravings

(Pocket-lint) - If filling your house with stunning engravings has been a dream of yours, then you should know the Ortur Laser Master 3 is finally here to make it all happen for you!

Even better, there are quite a few promotions available along with the launch of the Laser Master 3, making it the perfect time to get your hands on one of these fantastic tools.

With the launch of the Ortur Laser Master 3, there are some awesome deals you should take a look at before purchasing your very own engraver.

Use PLM3PRESALE code for $100 off: Get OLM3 for $599.99

There’s also another promo code in case you’re lucky to be among the first ten buyers of the day. LEP50OFF will get you the laser engraving machine for half-off.

Use LM3ZB100 code for $100 off: Get OLM3 for $599.99

There are several gifts you can get via this store:

First 30 orders get 2 pairs of Bluetooth earphones worth $89.99

Next 20 orders get a multimeter worth $69.99

The rest of the orders get an Engraving Basic Tools Set worth $25.99

You can also save $130 when buying the Ortur Laser Master 3 alongside the DEWALLIE Rotary Roller and DEWALLIE Air Pump for $789.97

Use NEW code for $100 off: Get OLM3 for $599.99

Buyers will also get some gifts in the shape of a consumables pack worth $100. Plus, three customers will be randomly selected for the feedback on social media and listing on the Sinis homepage and they’ll get a free order, free engraving platform, and free air assist.

The €95 coupons are active until 31 July, so make sure you make your purchase before then. Why You'll Want the Ortur Laser Master 3

Ortur Laser Master 3 was released about a year after the previous version, and they made a lot of cool improvements.

First of all, the Laser Master 3 can engrave at speeds of up to 20,000 mm/minute which means you'll save so much time. Basically, it's about double the work output possible with other laser engravers. Since time is money, if you're using this for a small business, you'll get twice as many orders completed, which means you'll earn more.

For instance, it takes about half an hour to engrave a black and white image of about 10x10cm at a speed of 600mm/min, but it will take the Ortur Laser Master 3 about 10 minutes to knock out that order.

The Ortur Laser Master 3 comes with improved performance and accuracy. The device can cut precisely at a 0,1mm level. Basically, it can ensure that grey levels are maintained exactly and that all lines are accurately portrayed.

While the Ortur Laser Master 3 is a precision device, it also has quite a bit of power. In fact, it can cut through 20mm of wood or 30mm of acrylic materials just as easily, with the laser producing seamless results.

Ortur didn’t just create a stellar engraver but also a best-in-class app for iOS and Android devices. The app enables users to do on-the-fly engravings, making it perfect for outdoor events and commercial activities.

The Ortur Laser Master can be put together in about three minutes. Once the device is set up, you can use the built-in WebUI control program to schedule jobs. Plus, you can directly print the original image without having to convert the Gcode files, further saving you time.

Keep in mind that the laser energy is automatically adjusted for finer contrast and a natural transition between colours. Any picture you want to print will come in 256 different grey shades, as the laser energy automatically adjusts to achieve the contrasts you need.

So, if you take a picture with your phone, you can use the app to send it off to the machine. The machine will whip out an engraving everyone will love in a few minutes.

The Ortur Laser Master 3 is also a machine that was built with safety in mind. When the machine is off, it can’t be turned on without using the special key for the safety lock. Therefore, if there are children in the house, or anyone else for that matter, they won’t be able to turn it on unless they have and know how to use the key.

In case of an emergency, the machine can be stopped quickly. If the table tips over, for instance, the machine will notice the tilt and stop engraving immediately. The machine further stops working immediately if it detects a change in its position on the table thanks to the active position protection, as well as if there are voltage variations and more.

There’s also a manual one-key pause in case you need to deploy the emergency stop switch. Additionally, if you leave the Ortur Laser Master 3 alone you can always pause the job you’re working on so no accidents happen while you’re away from the machine. The Ortur Laser Master 3 also comes with exposure duration detection and limitation, automatically halting any operations if issues are detected.

Super Adaptable

The tool is also super easy to connect to. You can send engraving jobs from the app via WiFi, you can use the USB serial bus, an SD card, upload via FTP, or use the full WebUI interface.

The Ortur Laser Master 3 can work with over 1,000 engraving materials, so you can set up a versatile business if you want to. There are also loads of accessories you can get if you want to expand the machine’s usability.

Given how the full launch price is $699.99, when you add up the coupons we mentioned above you'll end up with a $649.99 engraver that will do twice as many jobs for you in the same amount of time and will be super accurate and safe to use. It's easy to decide to get the Ortur Laser Master 3!