Ortur next-generation flagship Laser Master 3: A new era of laser engraving is here

(Pocket-lint) - Laser industry expert Ortur is officially unveiling its eagerly awaited Laser Master 3.

"Imagine it, design it, make it!" As a well-known company in the laser engraving industry, Ortur has been committed to providing users with excellent creative solutions, and its laser engraving machines are hugely popular.

The company's Laser Master 2 recently exceeded 150,000 unit sales worldwide. From Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro to Ortur Laser Master 3, Ortur took a year - so what were they doing?

What surprises will the new Ortur Laser Master 3 bring? We'll take you through the changes!

For those of you who don't know Ortur, here is a brief history that will give you a quick overview of this young and accomplished company:

March 2018: Ortur brand was established

June 2018: The world's first built-in dual-axis linear guide 3D printer-Ortur4 was released

March 2019: The world's first 32-bit motherboard for diode laser engraver-OLM1.0 was released

October 2019: The world's first 32-bit diode laser engraver Laser Master was released

July 2020: First monthly output of Ortur laser engravers exceeded 10,000 units

June 2021: Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro Laser Engraver (for manufacturers) is released

October 2021: Sub-brand Aufero releases the first entry-level laser engraving machine Aufero Laser 1, which is dedicated to teaching beginners, allowing ordinary people to feel the fun of laser engraving

May 2022: Ortur APP Laser Explorer Version 1.1 Released

June 2022: The third generation of laser engraver, Laser Master 3 Smart Laser Engraver Released

From the development history of Ortur, it can be seen that this company has the ability to continuously and rapidly evolve, and the direction of its continuous evolution matches the increasing demand of consumers.

After the Laser Master 2 Pro was released, the response was not as enthusiastic as the Laser Master 2, and the marketing team realised that Ortur needed to have a new breakthrough. Because more ordinary users were starting to buy laser engravers, Ortur needed to understand their needs in order to win more market share.

Ortur's marketing team carefully organised and summarised customer feedback. In addition, the marketing team took the initiative to contact many customer representatives to conduct in-depth market research. Based on market research data, the marketing team and the R&D team put a plan into action.

Faced with the 67-page market research report from the marketing department, Ortur's R&D department was both anxious and excited.

If these pain points were to be solved systematically, the R&D investment will be at the level of tens of millions of RMB, and the R&D team would need to be tripled.

Additionally, it would require an R&D cycle of more than a year to comprehensively overcome these technical points and integrate them into a new generation of laser engraver.

But, if they did it, Outur's new laser master would be unique.

Ultimately, Ortur held an all-hands meeting and quickly decided to increase R&D investment to meet new customer needs.

Increasing investment in R&D is not just about recruiting and spending money. One of the hardest things is that when Ortur's R&D team only had 10 engineers, Ortur's efficiency was very high, but when it developed to more than 40 engineers, they found that the time our engineers spent on communication changed more and more.

Ultimately, by introducing the IPD (Integrated Product Development) model invented by IBM, Ortur ensured continuous and efficient R&D.

For the supply chain team, such a breakthrough product also brought great difficulties in material procurement, especially as some of the specially customised materials require special cooperation between Ortur and the suppliers, and this research and development is uncertain in terms of cost, time and results.

Sometimes, Ortur has to cooperate with several suppliers at the same time, to coordinate the joint research and development of a certain material to ensure that there are different solutions and choose the most suitable one.

For example, for a 10W laser module, the core parameter requirements given by the marketing team are that the optical energy density must be more than 1.5 times that of ordinary 10W laser modules on the market, and the weight must be less than 250 grams, compared to the ordinary 10W modules, that weigh more than 400 grams.

Not all laser module suppliers can meet Ortur's specifications. When most of the laser modules on the market are very heavy, Ortur must work with our AVL suppliers to develop a 10W (high optical power density) laser module of only 250 grams to ensure high power without sacrificing engraving speed and stability.

With higher costs, multiplied effort, and enough time and patience, Ortur's supply chain team did a great job.

In order to let consumers get stable and easy-to-use products, the production team has a rigorous and meticulous PMC department as the brain, a professional and reliable engineering department as the heart, a hard-working warehousing and logistics department as the blood, and a serious and fair quality management department as the immune system.

In this organisation and management system, the most important thing is to break down the barriers between departments so as to let all departments in the team communicate efficiently, actively cooperate with each other, discuss issues on a case-by-case basis, and finally present the results perfectly.

These are not achieved overnight. Ortur's production team has gone through 4 years of tempering, and spent a lot of time and money on improving internal operations little by little. It was not until 2021 that it entered its most mature state, and then it bloomed with shocking power in the production of the new generation of Laser Master.

Finally, after the hard work of all Ortur employees, on 28 June, a new generation of Laser Master - the unparalleled Laser Master 3 - was released. Compared with competing products on the market, it has achieved an all-round technological lead, it is faster, it is smarter, it is safer.

Lightning speeds: meticulous laser head optimisation secures the best results at 20,000mm/min; users can engrave at twice the speed of other laser engraving products.

meticulous laser head optimisation secures the best results at 20,000mm/min; users can engrave at twice the speed of other laser engraving products. Stable and light 10W laser module: ensures high power delivery and cooling performance.

ensures high power delivery and cooling performance. High precision: utilising 0.01mm precision, narrow framing is guaranteed to deliver immaculate engravings.

utilising 0.01mm precision, narrow framing is guaranteed to deliver immaculate engravings. Powerful cutting: from 20mm wood to 30mm acrylic, the Ortur Laser Master 3's 0.05 x 0.10mm laser produces seamless results.

from 20mm wood to 30mm acrylic, the Ortur Laser Master 3's 0.05 x 0.10mm laser produces seamless results. Silent operation: upgraded stepper driver chips allow for high torque, silent operation, and sensorless homing.

upgraded stepper driver chips allow for high torque, silent operation, and sensorless homing. Laser Explorer app: professional and novice-friendly, using access points or Wi-Fi to connect mobile devices and the Ortur Laser Master 3 directly. Users can now print from the Laser Explorer app to eliminate the need for cumbersome software operations.

For Ortur's product manager Gil, user feedback is crucial, sharing that "our community keeps us honest and shows us the direction the future should take." Combining this feedback with Ortur founder Justin's feedback group, Ortur listened carefully and agreed that precision and a user-friendly design are essential.

The Ortur Laser Master 3 now efficiently produces complex results, while the five-in-one behemoth employs USB, SD card, mobile app, FTP upload, and full webUI interface engraving functionality.

Ortur's R&D team leader Ren says: "our team's daily mantra is convenience and intelligence!" Taking 3-minutes to assemble and a few seconds to connect, users can capture a photograph on their mobile device to begin engraving rapidly. Comparable to Lightburn and LaserGRBL, Ortur's best-in-class "Laser Explorer" iOS and Android-compatible app enables 'on-the-fly' engraving, making it suitable for outdoor events and commercial activities.

Updated 2.0 firmware supports the latest IoT technology, while the Ortur Laser Master 3 boasts a state-of-the-art ESP-Pro-v2.4 motherboard designed with bi-directional I/O interfaces. From 0.01mm precision cutting to guaranteeing a photograph's grey level is adequately maintained, the Ortur Laser Master 3 ensures the final results are supremely portrayed.

The Ortur Laser Master 3 can make conversions between YRR and Y-axis motors with a single stroke. New Ortur Laser Master 3 features include a custom-built LU2-10A laser module, a foldable focus rod, and easy access built-in air-assisted design. Additionally, users can expect continuous I/O product releases, giving the Ortur Laser Master 3 an increased ability to control its surrounding environment.

You can find a quick overview of the Ortur Laser Master 3 security features right here.

One press full-stop emergency switches, safety locks, abnormal motion detectors, overpower sensors, voltage/current monitoring, and connectivity detection systems ensure a safe user experience.

