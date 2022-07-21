(Pocket-lint) - Back in March, Segway-Ninebot unveiled a slew of new electric scooters, including some performance models with serious specifications.

The nippy flagship scooters wowed us with their design and specs but, at the time, we weren't sure about the price point or launch date.

Now, however, the GT1 and GT2 are now available to pre-order in Europe. Prices vary across countries, but in the UK the GT1 can be had for £2,249, while the GT2 costs £2,699.

The GT1 is the more reserved of the two, topping out at a speed of 25 km/h, but it's got a serious range, allowing for up to 70 km on a single charge.

It's also got adjustable damping front and rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes and a stylish, sporty design.

The GT2, meanwhile, is a bit of an animal, that can propel riders at speeds of up to 70kph (43.5 mph) using its dual 3000W motors.

As you might expect, riding such a powerful scooter is not legal on UK roads, so Segway-Ninebot suggests using it on racetracks and private property.

The GT2 should also be extremely capable off-road thanks to its dynamic traction control and ability to climb up to 30% grades.

If you're keen on getting an ultra-powerful performance e-scooter, the GT series will be shipping from September.

