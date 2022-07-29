(Pocket-lint) - UK retailer Currys is currently offering amazing deals on SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards. You can grab the Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards, which can provide up to 128 GB of storage space, for as little as £14.99. If you’re looking for a powerful memory card for your microSDXC-compatible device, you should grab these deals while they’re still available.

Below, we highlight the key features of the SanDisk memory cards on offer at Currys.

The SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards feature large storage spaces of 64GB and 128GB. If you have a camera that captures 16 MP images, each taking up approximately 7 megabytes, you can store up to 34630 photos on the 64GB memory card and 69380 photos on the 128GB memory card.

Both SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards feature Class 10 and UHS Speed Class 3, which indicates that you can capture 4K Ultra HD videos without distortion or problems. If you want to capture 4K videos on your phone or camera, the SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards are essential.

Both SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards feature extremely fast read and write speeds. They have a read speed of up to 160 megabytes per second and a write speed of 60 megabytes per second. That means you can access 160 MBs of data per second, ensuring a seamless experience, and transfer 60 MBs of content to the memory card per second.

Specifications:

Speed Class : Class 10

Read Speed : up to 160 MB/s

Write Speed : up to 60 MB/s

Bus Interface : UHS-I

UHS Speed Class : U3

Card Type : microSDXC

Capacity : 64/ 128 GB

Currys is currently offering amazing deals on the aforementioned SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards. The following is an overview of the current price on Currys:

SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card - 64 GB : £14.99

SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card - 128 GB : £27.99

If you’re looking for high-capacity, powerful, and fast microSDXC memory cards, we suggest you grab these deals from Currys while you still can.