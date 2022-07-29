Currys offers great deals on these SanDisk memory cards

(Pocket-lint) - Currys is currently offering amazing deals on SanDisk Extreme Class 10 memory cards. If you’re looking for reliable memory cards with a strong read and write speed at an affordable rate, you should seriously consider these options. Below, we describe Currys’ great deals on SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards.

The SanDisk 64GB Extreme Class 10 microSDXC allows you to capture and store all of life’s precious memories with comfort. With 64GB of space, you can easily store up to 34630 photos, each measuring approximately 7 megabytes. Even if you capture photos with 16MP cameras, you can store thousands of images without running out of space.

With transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s, you can easily transfer large volumes of data in seconds. Furthermore, Class 10 and UHS Speed Class 3 rating ensures that you can seamlessly capture 4K Ultra HD videos. Currys is currently offering this powerful SanDisk memory card for only £14.99.

Specifications:

Speed Class : Class 10

Read Speed : up to 160 MB/s

Write Speed : up to 60 MB/s

Bus Interface : UHS-I

UHS Speed Class : U3

Card Type : microSDXC

Capacity : 64 GB

The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Class 10 microSDXC is an incredibly powerful and capacious memory card with 128 gigabytes of storage space. If you’re capturing photos with a powerful 16MP camera, you can store up to 69380 photos without running out of space. Furthermore, the UHS Speed Class 3 rating ensures you can capture 4K Ultra HD videos without dropouts. This memory card also features excellent transfer speeds.

SanDisk 128GB has a read speed of up to 160 megabytes per second, which means it can access 160MBs of content in a second, so you don’t have to worry about lags when accessing files. Meanwhile, it has a write speed of up to 60 megabytes per second, which means it can save 60MBs of files in a second. Currys is currently offering this powerful SanDisk memory card for only £27.99.

Specifications:

Speed Class : Class 10

Read Speed : up to 160 MB/s

Write Speed : up to 60 MB/s

Bus Interface : UHS-I

UHS Speed Class : U3

Card Type : microSDXC

Capacity : 128 GB

If you’re looking for a powerful memory card, you should consider taking advantage of Currys’ great deals on the SanDisk Extreme Class 10 microSDXC memory cards.