(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is an annual mega-sale during which brands across different categories offer stellar discounts on their products. Even though Prime Day originally started as a one-day sale on Amazon’s anniversary, it has since grown to several days.

Prime Day is perhaps the best time to grab your favourite electronic items because you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on your purchases. This year, Wewatch is offering up to 54 per cent off smart projectors, tripod stands, projector screens, wall chargers, and smartwatches.

Wewatch has a stellar reputation for selling high-quality, smart, and intuitive smart projectors that allow you to cast video content on large walls and screens without losing visual acuity or sharpness. In addition to smart wall projectors, Wewatch is also offering discounts on several other accessories and devices.

Different products go on sale at different periods between 11 to 17 July - Prime Week. This article highlights all the major discounts on Wewatch products, so you don’t miss out on the deals.

Wewatch provides cutting-edge wall projectors that allow you to carry a movie theatre experience wherever you go. If you want to create a movie theatre experience in your home, you can get the V50 Best Benefit Projector which is a Native 1080p Wi-Fi Projector with 200" screen, or the V31 Mini Portable Projector to carry on picnic trips, camping, and hotels for a smaller experience. The excellent V52/V53 Smart Projector brings you a 230" large screen with ±50° Keystone Correction. But if you want a mini, portable projector you should consider the V10 Mini Handheld Projector.

If you would like to use it in an ambient lighting room, then V70 FHD Video Projector with 320 ANSI lumens is your best choice. If you are ready to take your home theatre to the next level, you can get the V51 UHD projector that supports 4k content for the ultimate movie experience.

All Wewatch projectors offer 1080P HDR visual quality, so you don’t need to worry about the distortion and loss of brightness associated with traditional projectors.

Wewatch V50 Best Benefit FHD Projector

MSRP : $159.99

Deal Price : $87.40

Discount : 45% off

Validity : 13 July 12:45 AM to 12:45 PM

Wewatch V30 Mini Portable Projector

MSRP: $149.99

Deal Price: $88.99 (12 July only) / 109.99

Discount: 41% off / 26% off

Validity: 12 Juy 08:45 AM PDT to 17 July 23:59 PM

Wewatch V52/V53 Smart Projector

MSRP : $145.99 / $149.99

Deal Price : $94.76 / $109.99

Discount : 35% off

Validity : 12 July 05:15 AM to 05:15 PM

Wewatch V70 Home Theater Projector

MSRP : $234.99

Deal Price : $162.99

Discount : 30.6% off

Validity : 14 July 07:45 AM to 07:45 PM

Wewatch V51 UHD Projector with 300" screen

MSRP: $199.99

Deal Price: $139.99

Discount: 30% off

Validity: 11 July 08:45 AM PDT to 17 July 23:59 PM PDT

Wewatch V10 Mini Handheld Projector

MSRP : $109.99

Deal Price : $68.992

Discount : 37% off

Validity : 14 July 06:25 AM to 06:25 PM

Wewatch offers amazing discounts on versatile tripod stands that serve multiple purposes - camera tripods, portable projector stands, and selfie sticks with 360° panorama. The PS201 Floor Projector Tripod Stand is adjustable from 15”*1.4“ to 31”*18.9”, features 360° panoramic shooting, and costs only $34.79 after the discount. The PS101 Desk Projector Pocket Tripod Stand is a highly portable and lightweight tripod stand weighing only 200g, making it suitable for frequent travellers and flyers, and it only costs $18.09 after a discount. And the PS103 Mini Projector Tripod Stand is specifically designed to work with mini projectors, can be extended from 9.1" to 14.8”, and features 360° horizontal rotation. All Wewatch tripod stands are sturdy and made from high-quality materials.

Wewatch PS201 Floor Projector Tripod Stand

MSRP : $49.99

Deal Price : $34.79

Discount : 30% off

Validity : 17 July 07:00 AM to 07:00 PM

Wewatch PS101 Desk Projector Pocket Tripod Stand

MSRP : $25.99

Deal Price : $18.09

Discount : 30.4% off

Validity : 16 July 08:20 AM to 08:20 PM

Wewatch PS103 Mini Projector Tripod Stand

MSRP: $24.99

$24.99 Deal Price: $17.39

$17.39 Discount: 30% off

30% off Validity : 14 July 08:20 AM to 08:20 PM

Projectors can cast their visuals anywhere - bedroom walls, stone walls, fabric, etc. But the material of the receptacle significantly determines the quality of the visuals. If you want crisp, clear, high-definition visuals, you should invest in a projector screen. Wewatch offers foldable projector screens that allow you to cast visuals anywhere you like. Most of their projectors come with weighted water bags, tether cords, and stand bases, so the screens can be unfolded anywhere, even if there isn’t a flat surface.

The PS01/PS02 Projector Screen with stand provides a stabilized projection even outdoors at 100" (PS01) and 120" (PS02) screens. The PS05/PS06 Portable Projector Screen allows you to bring it anywhere with easy instalment, with 100" (PS05) and 120" (PS06) screens. Wewatch projectors allow you to enjoy a wrinkle-free home theatre experience wherever you go.

Wewatch PS01/PS02 Projector Screen with Stand

MSRP: $79.99 / $99.99

$79.99 / $99.99 Deal Price: $54.39 / $67.99

$54.39 / $67.99 Discount: 32% off

32% off Validity : 14 July 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM

Wewatch PS05 Projector Screen

MSRP : $19.99

Deal Price : $10.99

Discount : 45% off

Validity : 11 July 12:00 AM to 17 July 11:59 PM

Wewatch PS06 Projector Screen

MSRP : $21.99

Deal Price : $12.09

Discount : 45% off

Validity : 11 July 12:00 AM to 17 July 11:59 PM

Wewatch offers high-quality USB C chargers equipped with GaN technology, which allows you to charge all of your electronic devices rapidly. The GaN component represents the latest breakthrough in power transfer capabilities, allowing you to charge devices more efficiently while producing less heat, ensuring your product’s long-term durability and safety. The WWC30GN-01 Projector Wall Charger 30W is a 30W fast charger, suitable for iPhones, Android phones, earbuds, and smartwatches, and it’s available for only $15.79 after its discount. The WWC65GN-02 Projector Wall Charger 65W is a 65W multi-port charger with 1 USB-A port and 2 USB-C ports, making it suitable for versatile usage and fast charging laptops, smart projectors, and other large electronic devices.

Wewatch WWC30GN-01 Projector Wall Charger 30W

MSRP : $25.99

Deal Price : $15.79

Discount : 39% off

Validity : 11 July 12:00 AM to 17 July 11:59 PM

Wewatch WWC65GN-02 Projector Wall Charger 65W

MSRP : $39.99

Deal Price : $23.99

Discount : 40% off

Validity : 17 July 03:15 AM to 03:15 PM

The SW1B Smart Sport Watch is a powerful smartwatch with a large 1.78” screen and a 368 x 448 HD resolution. The user interface is beautiful, smooth to touch, and efficient. The smartwatch supports 14 popular sports modes, including cycling, running, basketball, football, and swimming, so you can accurately track your activity levels. It also supports rapid detection of blood oxygen and heart rate. The SWIB smartwatch has an IP68 waterproof rating, which is the highest waterproof rating adopted by smartwatches, so you don’t need to worry about getting it wet. The battery can last for up to 12 days with continuous use and 45 days on standby, and it only takes two hours to recharge. At only $79.99 (after its discount), the SWIB is a steal!

Wewatch SW2B Smart Spot Watch

MSRP: $69.99

Deal Price: $31.99

Discount: 54% off

Validity: 15 July 10:25 AM PDT to 17 July 10:25 PM PDT

Wewatch is offering amazing discounts across several of their product categories for Prime Week from 11 to 17 July. But different products go on sale at different periods within this week, so we suggest you bookmark this page and use it for reference when getting your favourite electronic items.