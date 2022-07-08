(Pocket-lint) - Kovol is one of the world’s leading brands for ultra-fast multi-port desktop and wall chargers. Dedicated to making life smarter and smoother, Kovol charges use cutting-edge technologies to speed up the charging process for electronic devices, allowing you to access multiple devices without having to charge them constantly. Kovol has been producing faster chargers for portable devices since 2008, and its products are constantly breaking new ground.

Now that most of us operate multiple portable electronic devices, such as wearables, smartwatches, smartphones, headphones and wireless earbuds, fast chargers are more important than ever. You need multi-port chargers that can quickly charge several devices, so you’re not constantly looking for charging ports. Kovol is dedicated to solving that modern problem, allowing you to keep your devices fully charged at all times.

If you’ve been looking to buy a new fast charger for your devices, you’re in luck. Kovol has announced massive discounts on its most popular desktop chargers on 12 and 13 July. You can grab up to a 42 per cent discount if you purchase a Kovol USB-C charger during this period. Below, we provide a detailed overview of the deals available on Kovol wall chargers.

MSRP : $89.99

Deal Price : $62.99

Discount : $27 (30% OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July

The 120W 4-Port Desktop Charger is a powerful USB-C GaN III charging station suitable for MacBooks, iPad Pro, iPhone 13/12, Samsung Galaxy, and other smartphones and electronic devices. The 120W 4-Port Desktop Charger is originally priced at $89.99, but you can get it for only $62.99 from 12 to 13 July.

The 120W 4-Port Desktop Charger includes 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, which means you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With a maximum output of 120W, you can simultaneously charge 2 MacBooks at once, or you can charge a MacBook Pro 16” within 1.7 hours. The charger intelligently distributes power between the various USB ports for optimal charging efficiency.

Most electronic devices on the market work with USB-A or USB-C ports. Since the 120W 4-Port Desktop Charger includes two of both, it can be used to charge most phones, speakers, laptops, tablets, and other devices. This wall charger is particularly suitable for devices belonging to multiple ecosystems, i.e., a combination of Android, Windows, and Apple devices.

The 120W 4-Port Desktop Charger is an extremely compact wall charger, measuring only 1.81x1.81x3.35 inches. As such, it occupies 37 per cent less space than most other 100W chargers and offers better heat transfer and charging capabilities. You can easily carry the charger in your pocket when you’re travelling, making it incredibly convenient.

MSRP : $49.99

Deal Price : $29.99

Discount : $20 (40% OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July

Kovol 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger is an incredibly powerful GaN III desktop charger that can super-charge two portable devices simultaneously. The 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger is originally priced at $49.99, but you can get it for $29.99 from 12 to 13 July.

If you own multiple portable electronic devices, you probably understand the need for multiple charging ports that allow you to charge several devices simultaneously. But traditional multi-port chargers split the power between all of your devices, slowing down the total charging speed. The Kovol 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger can power up to two devices simultaneously with 45W & 20W PD outputs, so you don’t have to worry about low batteries.

The Kovol 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger has a total power output of 65W, which is enough to power your MacBook Pro 14” up to 50 per cent within 45 minutes. You can also rapidly charge your iPhone 13 up to 50 per cent in 27 mins. If you’re going somewhere and need a quick boost, you need to connect your devices for a few minutes to have enough power for several hours.

The Kovol 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger has 4 ports - two USB-C and two USB-A ports - so it can charge up to 4 devices simultaneously. The Q-pulse feature intelligently detects the power requirements of different devices and allocates the ideal power for each device, ensuring optimal charging speeds. If you need to ensure several devices remain charged at all times, this 4-port charger is ideal.

The Kovol 65W 4-Port Desktop Charger utilizes GaN III technology and offers excellent protection features. GaN III technology offers cutting-edge temperature protection, so it can protect your devices from overcharging or overheating. Your electronic devices aren’t just expensive; they’re also valuable and important. Investing in a multi-port charger with GaN III technology is essential for the longevity of your devices.

MSRP : $25.99

Deal Price : $14.99

Discount : $11 (42% OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July

Kovol 40W Dual-Port USB C Charger is a dual USB-C wall charger that can simultaneously power two iPhones. The 40W Dual-Port USB C Charger is originally priced at $25.99, but you can get it for only $14.99 from 12 to 13 July.

The Kovol 40W Dual-Port USB C Charger can simultaneously provide power for two iPhones via the USB-C delivery ports. It’s compatible with most iPhones, including iPhone 13/12/11. The charger features intelligent power allocation features when both ports are being used. It can provide 20W + 20W of power or 25W + 15W of power, ensuring optimal efficiency.

The Kovol 40W Dual-Port USB C Charger is equipped with Power Delivery 3.0 (PD 3.0), so it can charge your iPhone up to 3x faster than most standard 5W wall chargers. You can completely charge your iPhone within an hour, so you don’t have to wait for long periods for your devices to charge.

Kovol offers a wide range of desktop and wall charges with multiple ports, suitable for various electronics, including Android phones, iPads, iPods, iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks, and more. Whatever your individual charging needs, you can find the ideal wall and desktop charger to fit your budget. And if you plan your purchase correctly, you can get ultra-fast desktop and wall chargers at a significant discount from 12 to 13 July.