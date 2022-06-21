Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

State Bicycle gets electrified with the new 6061 eBike Commuter

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
State Bicycle State Bicycle gets electrified with the new 6061 eBike Commuter
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - State Bicycle is a manufacturer mainly known for its affordable, high-quality fixed gear and single-speed bikes.

Now it's bringing its expertise, and affordability, to the electric bike market with the introduction of the 6061 eBike Commuter.

The design is stealthy, housing the batteries inside the frame and utilising a low-profile hub motor to power you along.

If you didn't know beforehand, it looks pretty much like a standard single-speed commuter.

Simplicity is the name of the game, so the bike employs a single-speed drivetrain for easy maintenance and a clear backlit display up front.

It offers up to 100 miles of range per charge and, when you do need to juice it back up, it can be done in just 3.5 hours.

Of course, if you run it at the max speed you'll get less range, up to 24 miles with level 5 assist.

The 6061 eBike Commuter is aggressively priced at $1,499.99 and we can imagine it being quite a popular option.

It's more affordable than other minimalistic e-bikes that we've tested, like the Vanmoof s3, and State Bicycle's cycling heritage means that it's a much safer bet than no-name brands.

If you're keen, the 6061 eBike Commuter is available now from State's website.

Writing by Luke Baker.