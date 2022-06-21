(Pocket-lint) - State Bicycle is a manufacturer mainly known for its affordable, high-quality fixed gear and single-speed bikes.

Now it's bringing its expertise, and affordability, to the electric bike market with the introduction of the 6061 eBike Commuter.

The design is stealthy, housing the batteries inside the frame and utilising a low-profile hub motor to power you along.

If you didn't know beforehand, it looks pretty much like a standard single-speed commuter.

Simplicity is the name of the game, so the bike employs a single-speed drivetrain for easy maintenance and a clear backlit display up front.

It offers up to 100 miles of range per charge and, when you do need to juice it back up, it can be done in just 3.5 hours.

Of course, if you run it at the max speed you'll get less range, up to 24 miles with level 5 assist.

The 6061 eBike Commuter is aggressively priced at $1,499.99 and we can imagine it being quite a popular option.

It's more affordable than other minimalistic e-bikes that we've tested, like the Vanmoof s3, and State Bicycle's cycling heritage means that it's a much safer bet than no-name brands.

If you're keen, the 6061 eBike Commuter is available now from State's website.

Writing by Luke Baker.