(Pocket-lint) - Mastercard is moving forward with its new biometric checkout technology that will allow users to pay with just a smile or a wave.

The company says it uses technology similar to that which allows you to unlock your phone with your face or fingerprint, but instead is using it to speed up the checkout process.

Once enrolled, you will be able to use the service online or in stores, either smiling at a camera or waving your hand over a reader in order to pay.

Mastercard highlights the hygienic benefits of such a system, tapping into the health concerns that became imperative during the pandemic.

No more fumbling for your wallet or entering card details, sounds great, right? Well, some are not so convinced.

Many fear the data used for this system could be used to track, screen or monitor unsuspecting consumers.

Suzie Miles, a partner at lawfirm Ashfords, told The Guardian "While it seems Mastercard has taken steps to protect and encrypt this data, as biometric payments become more commonplace the use of such data is likely to evolve and it will inevitably become harder to protect individuals rights to privacy."

Mastercard, on the other hand, highlighted research that states that 74 per cent of global consumers have a positive attitude toward biometric technology.

Ajay Bhalla, President of Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard said "the way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security."

The first pilot program will launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil this week. It will see shoppers able to register for biometric payments either in-store or with an app through Mastercard's local partner, Payface.

Writing by Luke Baker.