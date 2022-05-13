Astell&Kern Kann Max digital audio player is most powerful yet

(Pocket-lint) - Astell&Kern has unveiled its most powerful Kann portable digital audio player yet.

The Astell&Kern Kann Max offers a maximum output of 15Vrms so supports high performance headphones without distortion. Wired headphones can be connected via 2.5mm, 3.5mm and 4.4mm audio jacks.

It is equipped with an ESS ES9038Q2M Quad-DAC to keep sound as clean and clear as possible, and supports high-resolution files up to 32-bit 768kHz.

Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm's 24-bit aptX HD, and LDAC are supported too, for wireless audio transmission. And there is a Replay Gain function that adjusts playback volume from sound sources up to 24-bit / 192kHz.

The 5,600mAh battery is quoted as providing up to 13 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge.

There is 64GB of internal storage, with the ability to expand that by a further 1TB via a microSD card slot. That should enable users to store "thousands" of hi-res albums.

The Astell&Kern Kann Max audio player will be available from mid-June, priced at £1,199 / $1,300 / €1,499.

You can also match it with an optional carry case in black, blue or beige. Each case will also be available from June, priced at £109 / $110 / €129.

Writing by Rik Henderson.