(Pocket-lint) - Over the past couple of years, Bluetti has established itself as a leading authority in the field of clean energy and solar generators. The company started with the EB150 and EB240 solar generators in 2019, following which they released the flagship AC200, powered by NCA cells. The massive popularity of the AC200 allowed them to generate 7 million dollars via a crowdfunding campaign within two months!

Bluetti’s solar generators have a knack for lasting longer than most other solar generators on the market. There’s a simple reason for their products’ efficiency - they're powered by LiFePO4 battery cells. Below, we describe how LiFePO4 batteries work, why they’re superior to NCM and lithium-ion batteries, and why they’re perfect for solar generators.

LFP (LiFePO4) is short for Lithium Iron Phosphate. This battery’s anode material is LiaC6, the cathode material is LibFePO4, and the carrier is Li+. Thanks to the nano-scale phosphate cathode material found within the battery, it offers the best electrochemical performance with incredibly low resistance on the market - longer lifespans with more efficiency.

Benefits of LiFePO4 batteries:

Long lifespans and increased efficiency

Thermal stability in extreme temperatures

Optimal current ratings

Additional layer of security

Components of LiFePO4 batteries:

Cathode - positive electrode

Anode - negative electrode

Electrolyte

Separator

Lithium metal oxide (LiFePO4)

Graphite

Lithium salt

Polymer membrane

During the charging process, LiFePO4 batteries release lithium ions from the cathode to the anode via the electrolyte. This process is reversed when a power load is applied — the lithium ions move from the anode to the cathode, draining the battery. Electrical charge is produced because of the movement of lithium ions between the cathode and anode via the electrolyte.

The true value and beauty of LiFePO4 batteries become evident when it’s compared against NCM and lithium-ion batteries. The following is a general overview of the comparative findings of the batteries from Bluetti (LiFePO4), Ecoflow (NCM), and Jackery (lithium-ion), the three leaders in the field of solar generators.

Manufacturer Battery Type Capacity Life Cycles Cost Levelized Cost of Storage Bluetti LiFePO4 2,000 Wh 3,500 $1,799 $0.285 kWh Ecoflow NCM 2,016 Wh 800 $1,899 $1.480 kWh Jackery Lithium-Ion 1,534 Wh 500 $1,599 $2.670 kWh

Bluetti’s LiFePO4 battery offers a significantly higher life span than other batteries. Furthermore, the upfront cost of Bluetti batteries may seem comparable to Ecoflow and Jackery, but the Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) over the long run, calculated based on the capacity, upfront cost, and life cycles, is significantly lower.

Based on the comparison shown above, it’s clear that Bluetti’s LiFePO4 batteries are significantly better than other battery types. They last longer, are more efficient and reduce your long-term energy costs. Below, we provide a detailed overview of the specific advantages of using LiFePO4 batteries for solar generators, which will help you understand why Bluetti solar generators are considered revolutionary.

LiFePO4 batteries are significantly lighter than other battery types, which, in turn, reduces the overall weight of the solar generator. The Bluetti AC200 Max weighs only 61.9 pounds, making it significantly lighter than other solar generators. You can easily carry this solar generator in your RV or vehicle while camping, making it highly portable.

LiFePO4 batteries last significantly longer than other battery types, as illustrated previously. They can charge and discharge thousands of times without losing their efficiency. The latest Bluetti solar generators have a proven life cycle of 3500, making them last several years more than other solar generators. You don’t have to purchase a new generator every few months.

LiFePO4 batteries are incredibly effective and efficient. Most batteries shouldn’t be drained completely because that sacrifices their quality and durability, but LiFePO4 batteries can be drained beyond the 90% capacity, making them ideal for long-term use. You don’t have to constantly monitor the battery’s energy levels.

Most battery types come with a wide range of maintenance instructions. You need to follow all of the instructions to the letter to ensure optimal efficiency. But LiFePO4 batteries can be charged and discharged however you want - there is no need for additional maintenance or major precautions. As such, LiFePO4 batteries offer stress-free experiences.

LiFePO4 batteries are safer and more durable than other battery types. They’re available in airtight aluminum cases capable of withstanding extreme temperature changes, pressure variations, punctures, and impact, making them suitable for regions with erratic weather conditions. If you need solar generators for outdoor use, LiFePO4 batteries are ideal.

All BLUETTI solar generators are equipped with LiFePO4 batteries, making them the safest, most affordable, and most efficient solar generators on the market. Some of their latest products, such as the AC200 Max and AC300, can offer incredibly high amounts of energy, especially when they’re combined in a series of two or four batteries. Please explore the BLUETTI range of solar generators for your clean energy requirements.