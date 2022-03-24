Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

Omega x Swatch collaborate on Speedster MoonSwatch collection, and they look epic

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 16
Omega/Swatch
Omega x Swatch photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Two iconic watch brands have teamed up to launch a limited collection of watches. Those two brands: luxury watch-maker, Omega, and poppy, colourful Swatch. The end result is pretty much exactly how you'd imagine it: colourful, poppy versions of a classic Omega watch. 

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch is a reimagining of the classic Speedmaster Moonwatch, with the aim of making it a bit more playful, colourful and - thankfully - more affordable. And no, these aren't smartwatches. 

Watches are built using what Swatch calls 'Bioceramic', which is a combination of ceramic and a material made from castor oil (it's about 2/3rds ceramic). 

The range features 11 models, each with different colour combinations, but each representing a planet in our solar system, plus the sun and earth's moon. 

The range comprises of the following: 

  • Mission to the Sun - Bright yellow case, golden/yellow brushed dial, white velcro strap and index/bezel
  • Mission to Mercury - Deep gray case and dial, black index/bezel, metallic grey Velcro strap
  • Mission to Venus - Pastel pink case, white dial and Velcro strap
  • Mission to Earth - Navy blue dial and Velcro strap, mint green case, white sub-dials
  • Mission to  the Moon - Black dial and Velcro strap, light grey case
  • Mission to Mars - Bright red case, white dial and white Velcro strap
  • Mission to Jupiter - Beige case and dial, black Velcro strap
  • Mission to Saturn - Sandy beige case and dial, brown dial/index, brown Velcro strap
  • Mission to Uranus - Pastel blue case and dial, white Velcro strap, white bezel/index
  • Mission to Neptune - Deep navy blue dial and index, light blue case, black Velcro strap
  • Mission to Pluto - Light grey case, cream colour dial, burgundy sub-dials and index, black Velcro strap

The "proper" Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch is famously the model worn on all six moon landings by NASA astronauts, with new models costing in the thousands. Thankfully, this Swatch collab means these colourful versions are a lot more accessible. 

In the UK, all models in the range will cost £207 when they go on sale on 26 March, but there is a slight catch: you'll only be able to buy them in a physical Swatch store. They're not going to be made available to buy direct online. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Omega x Swatch collaborate on Speedster MoonSwatch collection, and they look epic
Omega x Swatch collaborate on Speedster MoonSwatch collection, and they look epic By Cam Bunton ·
Best gym timers 2022: Clock your interval sessions the easy way
Best gym timers 2022: Clock your interval sessions the easy way By Conor Allison ·
Alchemists rejoice: The Royal Mint plans to turn your e-waste into gold
Alchemists rejoice: The Royal Mint plans to turn your e-waste into gold By Chris Hall ·
47 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
47 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs By Adrian Willings ·
Best Kindle 2022: Basic Kindle vs new and old Paperwhite vs Oasis
Best Kindle 2022: Basic Kindle vs new and old Paperwhite vs Oasis By Chris Hall ·
A visual history of decades of space exploration with NASA
A visual history of decades of space exploration with NASA By Adrian Willings ·
  • Source: JOINT MISSION: LAUNCH OF THE BIOCERAMIC MOONSWATCH - omegawatches.com
  • Source: SWATCH AND OMEGA "REACH FOR THE PLANETS" WITH THE BIOCERAMIC MOONSWATCH COLLECTION - swatch.com
Sections Gadgets