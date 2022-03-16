NZXT is shaking things up with modular gaming keyboards

(Pocket-lint) - Popular PC component brand NZXT has released its first gaming keyboard and it's not only modular, but also customisable and available in various sizes.

The Function mechanical keyboard series, as it's known, includes a full-size keyboard, Tenkeyless and MiniTKL version, all available in different colours and with a choice of switches.

Most interesting though is the fact that the design includes a hot-swappable switch setup, detachable USB-C cable and standard bottom row layout. This means that users can fully customise the look and feel of their keyboard after they've purchased.

This is fairly unusual in the mainstream gaming space and sets NZXT apart from most of the competition. As standard, the Function keyboards come with linear Gateron Red switches - an alternative the Cherry MX reds which are usually a solid gamer favourite - but they can easily be swapped out.

The Function keyboards are hot-swappable and include the necessary key puller and switch removal tool to take the switches out and replace them. It can take both three and five-pin switches as well so you have plenty of choices when it comes to upgrades.

The keycaps are upgradable too, should you so choose.

There's plenty to like about this first modular gaming keyboard from NZXT as well. Simple things like putting the volume wheel and other useful buttons on the left mean it's easy to tweak things without taking your hand off your mouse. Plus it's a decent typing experience too.

If you live in the right region you can take advantage of NZXT's build service where you can customise your very own Function keyboard in a variety of ways. The standard models are available to buy for a reasonable price too. Full-size keyboard (£130 / $150), Tenkeyless (£110 / $130) and MiniTKL (£100 / $120).

At the same time, the company has also released the NZXT Lift, a lightweight ambidextrous gaming mouse with minimalistic style and appeal.

Writing by Adrian Willings.