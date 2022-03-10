Juice up four devices at once with Ugreen's Nexode 100W Charger

(Pocket-lint) - In the last couple of years, the number of battery-operated devices most people possess has grown dramatically. You don’t simply have to power your smartphones and laptops anymore - you may even need to power your wireless earphones, headphones, tablets, power banks, smartwatches, and many other devices.

Most of these devices come with chargers, but you might not have enough sockets for all of them. Sure, you can use an average multiport charger, but most of them split the energy between all devices, thus slowing down the charging speed exponentially. That’s no good, especially if you need to have your devices powered up constantly.

Ugreen’s Nexode 100W Charger is a brilliant 4-in-1 multiport charger that can power up your iPhone three times faster than their original chargers. It operates using GaN chips that can provide higher voltage with less energy, making them more efficient. If you need numerous chargers, you should definitely consider Ugreen.

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is generally available for $79.99. But the company is currently offering an exciting deal - using the coupon code 15UGREEN75, you can claim a Nexode 100W Charger for only $51.99 until the 30th of March. Below, we highlight some of the Nexode 100W Charger’s unique features and capabilities.

Charge 4 devices simultaneously

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is a 4-in-1 multiport charger. It includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, supplying a total of 100W of power. Each port offers different levels of power, and the power supplied to your device is distributed intelligently to maximize efficiency and charging speed. You can charge multiple devices at once.

3x faster charging speed than the norm

Most multiport chargers can charge multiple devices by sacrificing speed and efficiency. However, the Nexode 100W charger has been tested to be 3x faster than the original iPhone charger. You can charge an iPhone 13 to 60% within 30 minutes, so you are guaranteed fast charging capabilities.

Intelligent power adjustment to protect batteries

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger features an intelligent safety feature protecting your batteries from overcharging. The device’s Power-X system intelligently adjusts the level of power delivered to your device to protect its battery. Furthermore, it features a temperature protection protocol that protects your devices from high temperatures.

Minimize your carbon footprint

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger functions using cutting-edge GaN chips from Navitas. GaN chips currently have carbon footprints 10x smaller than other silicon-based chips and devices. They can operate at a higher voltage without heat generation, so they don’t waste excess energy, making them more efficient.

Get 35% off with the code 15UGREEN75



The Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is generally available for $79.99, but if you act fast, you can get it for as little as $51.99. Until 30 March 2022, Ugreen is offering the Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger at 15% off code, plus an additional 20% off with the coupon 15UGREEN75. So we encourage you to act fast and claim your deal!