Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

Juice up four devices at once with Ugreen's Nexode 100W Charger

Author image, . · ·
Sponsored Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and may approve its publication.
UGREEN Juice up four devices at once with Ugreen's Nexode 100W Charger

(Pocket-lint) - In the last couple of years, the number of battery-operated devices most people possess has grown dramatically. You don’t simply have to power your smartphones and laptops anymore - you may even need to power your wireless earphones, headphones, tablets, power banks, smartwatches, and many other devices.

Most of these devices come with chargers, but you might not have enough sockets for all of them. Sure, you can use an average multiport charger, but most of them split the energy between all devices, thus slowing down the charging speed exponentially. That’s no good, especially if you need to have your devices powered up constantly.

Ugreen’s Nexode 100W Charger is a brilliant 4-in-1 multiport charger that can power up your iPhone three times faster than their original chargers. It operates using GaN chips that can provide higher voltage with less energy, making them more efficient. If you need numerous chargers, you should definitely consider Ugreen.

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is generally available for $79.99. But the company is currently offering an exciting deal - using the coupon code 15UGREEN75, you can claim a Nexode 100W Charger for only $51.99 until the 30th of March. Below, we highlight some of the Nexode 100W Charger’s unique features and capabilities.

Charge 4 devices simultaneously

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is a 4-in-1 multiport charger. It includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, supplying a total of 100W of power. Each port offers different levels of power, and the power supplied to your device is distributed intelligently to maximize efficiency and charging speed. You can charge multiple devices at once.

3x faster charging speed than the norm

Most multiport chargers can charge multiple devices by sacrificing speed and efficiency. However, the Nexode 100W charger has been tested to be 3x faster than the original iPhone charger. You can charge an iPhone 13 to 60% within 30 minutes, so you are guaranteed fast charging capabilities.

Intelligent power adjustment to protect batteries

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger features an intelligent safety feature protecting your batteries from overcharging. The device’s Power-X system intelligently adjusts the level of power delivered to your device to protect its battery. Furthermore, it features a temperature protection protocol that protects your devices from high temperatures.

Minimize your carbon footprint

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger functions using cutting-edge GaN chips from Navitas. GaN chips currently have carbon footprints 10x smaller than other silicon-based chips and devices. They can operate at a higher voltage without heat generation, so they don’t waste excess energy, making them more efficient.

Get 35% off with the code 15UGREEN75

The Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is generally available for $79.99, but if you act fast, you can get it for as little as $51.99. Until 30 March 2022, Ugreen is offering the Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger at 15% off code, plus an additional 20% off with the coupon 15UGREEN75. So we encourage you to act fast and claim your deal!

Recommended for you
Juice up four devices at once with Ugreen's Nexode 100W Charger
Juice up four devices at once with Ugreen's Nexode 100W Charger By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Amazing times technology and everyday objects have saved a life
Amazing times technology and everyday objects have saved a life By Adrian Willings ·
Satisfying machinery and magnificent marvels of engineering
Satisfying machinery and magnificent marvels of engineering By Adrian Willings ·
What is an NFT and why should you care?
What is an NFT and why should you care? By Dan Grabham ·
Brilliantly designed real world gadgets and gizmos that you'll marvel at
Brilliantly designed real world gadgets and gizmos that you'll marvel at By Adrian Willings ·
Best budget webcams 2022: Top cameras for streamers, working from home and more
Best budget webcams 2022: Top cameras for streamers, working from home and more By Conor Allison ·