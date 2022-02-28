(Pocket-lint) - Oral-B has announced the latest electric toothbrush in its flagship iO series, and this time it comes with artificial intelligence to provide a more personalised experience.

The Oral-B iO 10 comes with iOSense, an additional smart device that is powered by AI to help guide your brushing patterns. It includes a timer to show you the optimal brushing time, plus a Wi-Fi clock that ensures you know the exact time of the day as you are getting ready. Intuitive iOSense lights also tell you where to brush, so you don't miss areas in your mouth.

It links with your smartphone too, so you can track goals and receive personalised feedback on brushing techniques.

The iOSense device also doubles as a magnetic charging base, with a full charge possible in just three hours. A Power2Go case is included too, which will charge the brush when travelling.

"The innovation represents a new era of brushing that is more than just an electric toothbrush - it’s a fusion of ground-breaking technology, desirable design and amazing performance. iO 10 with iOSense is our latest commitment to building a digital health ecosystem that leads with advanced technologies, accessible solutions and more effective educational tools to improve oral care and health for all," said P&G Europe's oral care senior vice president, Benjamin Binot.

Oral-B claims that the iO 10 also proved to remove six times more plaque in tests than manual brushing. It uses the brand's iO oscillating-rotating brush heads.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.