Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

Roccat's Kone XP mouse has 3D RGB lighting, 15 buttons and much more besides

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Turtle Beach Roccat's Kone XP mouse has 3D RGB lighting, 15 buttons and much more besides
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach has revealed a fresh update to Roccat's tried and tested Kone gaming mouse with the eye-catching Kone XP.

The company says that the Roccat Kone XP is the "culmination of 15 years of research and development" and is designed to improve upon the previous mice in every way. The result is a claim of an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. 

That's all well and good, but what's immediately striking about the Kone XP is the eye-catching design. That familiar Kone aesthetic is there, but now it's topped off with so-called 3D RGB lighting. 

squirrel_widget_6609740

  • 19K DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor, 50g acceleration
  • 15 programmable buttons with 29 possible functions
  • 3D RGB lighting with 22 LEDs
  • Krystal 4D mouse wheel
  • Tactile & fast Titan Switch Optical
  • 104g weight

René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach has explained that the "...Kone XP is the spiritual successor to the Kone AIMO Remastered which was one of the best-selling mice in Germany in 2021. Its ergonomics and multi-button layout make it a great choice for any game, but the Kone XP’s comfort and customization options make it a great hybrid mouse perfect for your work or home office, getting schoolwork done, content creation, and more."

It's certainly striking, with 22 LEDs to complement that transparent shell and diffused RGB lighting with a design that gives a 3D effect. Other highlights include an ergonomic design that's said to be suitable for the majority of hand and grip styles and a mass of 15 buttons with 29 possible functions. 

As you'd expect, the Kone XP also boasts Titan Optical Switches for fast button actuation (0.2ms) and an Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor for precise movement tracking. 

The Kone Pro XP is available to pre-order now costing $89.99, €89.99 or £79.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Recommended for you
Roccat's Kone XP mouse has 3D RGB lighting, 15 buttons and much more besides
Roccat's Kone XP mouse has 3D RGB lighting, 15 buttons and much more besides By Adrian Willings ·
Best touchscreen stylus pens 2022: Say goodbye to fingerprints with these top capacitive pens
Best touchscreen stylus pens 2022: Say goodbye to fingerprints with these top capacitive pens By Conor Allison ·
Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro arctic white review: Keyboards don't look better than this
Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro arctic white review: Keyboards don't look better than this By Adrian Willings ·
Early adopter videos show Amazon's Astro robot delivering beer
Early adopter videos show Amazon's Astro robot delivering beer By Luke Baker ·
Best webcams 2022: Rating the top cameras for working from home, streaming and more
Best webcams 2022: Rating the top cameras for working from home, streaming and more By Conor Allison ·
Best long charging cables 2022: Top 10ft picks for your phone, laptop and more
Best long charging cables 2022: Top 10ft picks for your phone, laptop and more By Conor Allison ·