(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach has revealed a fresh update to Roccat's tried and tested Kone gaming mouse with the eye-catching Kone XP.

The company says that the Roccat Kone XP is the "culmination of 15 years of research and development" and is designed to improve upon the previous mice in every way. The result is a claim of an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse.

That's all well and good, but what's immediately striking about the Kone XP is the eye-catching design. That familiar Kone aesthetic is there, but now it's topped off with so-called 3D RGB lighting.

19K DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor, 50g acceleration

15 programmable buttons with 29 possible functions

3D RGB lighting with 22 LEDs

Krystal 4D mouse wheel

Tactile & fast Titan Switch Optical

104g weight

René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach has explained that the "...Kone XP is the spiritual successor to the Kone AIMO Remastered which was one of the best-selling mice in Germany in 2021. Its ergonomics and multi-button layout make it a great choice for any game, but the Kone XP’s comfort and customization options make it a great hybrid mouse perfect for your work or home office, getting schoolwork done, content creation, and more."

It's certainly striking, with 22 LEDs to complement that transparent shell and diffused RGB lighting with a design that gives a 3D effect. Other highlights include an ergonomic design that's said to be suitable for the majority of hand and grip styles and a mass of 15 buttons with 29 possible functions.

As you'd expect, the Kone XP also boasts Titan Optical Switches for fast button actuation (0.2ms) and an Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor for precise movement tracking.

The Kone Pro XP is available to pre-order now costing $89.99, €89.99 or £79.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.