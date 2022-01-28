Aufero Laser 2, the fastest laser engraving machine for novices

(Pocket-lint) - Until recently, laser engraving involved using large machines that had to be operated by professionals and trained specialists. But thanks to Ortur’s advanced Aufero Laser 2, laser engraving is becoming increasingly accessible to the average novice user.

Ortur is the world’s leading company for diode laser engraving and cutting technologies. They’re constantly innovating new techniques to broaden the boundaries of laser engraving, giving the general public the means of turning their ideas into innovative creations through laser engraving and cutting.

The Aufero Laser 2 is specifically designed for beginners and novice users seeking a large engraving size of 390x390mm. Thanks to this laser engraving machine, users can now engrave unique designs on a wide range of materials, including wood, bamboo, cardboard, plastic, leather, PCB, aluminium oxide, paint metal, and non-reflective electroplating.

The Aufero Laser 2 can now facilitate high-speed and stable engraving capabilities in a cost-effective manner. In this article, we describe how to use Aufero Laser 2 and its innovative features.

The Aufero Laser 2 is the perfect laser engraving machine for novices because it can be installed quickly and without hassle. It comes with a comprehensive operation guide that allows users to install and use the device without professional help. You have to simply follow the step-by-step tutorial, and you can complete setting up the entire system within 20 minutes - no professional help required.

You can also download the operation guide online, and it comes with instructions in 10 languages covering countries around the world. The instructional guide also includes documents that guide you through setting the ideal parameters for your pictures before you start engraving. Furthermore, they have highly responsive multi-channel customer service that responds to questions about installation without delay.

The Aufero Laser 2 might be simple enough for novices, but it packs hardware and software capabilities suitable for professionals. It includes the advanced ninth-generation Ortur laser control motherboard, which works on Mac and Windows 10 without installing separate drivers. The inbuilt ESP32 chip has an extremely high frequency and calculation speed, and Ortur’s firmware version 1.8 ensures optimal execution efficiency and engraving speed.

Because of the aforementioned hardware and software features, the Aufero Laser 2 can be used for high-speed and ultra-precise engraving. On average, the device has an engraving speed of 10,000mm per minute, but it can also go up to 15,000mm per minute when engraving simple patterns. Compared to previous models, the Aufero Laser 2 is at least 10% faster, and the FreerTOS system ensures optimal stability and efficiency.

The Aufero Laser 2 is an extremely versatile system that can be matched with four types of Ortur laser modules, including LU2-2, LU2-4-SF, LU2-4-LF, and LU2-10. Furthermore, the laser engraving device ensures optimal precision while engraving and cutting a wide range of materials, including 10mm of pine board, wood, bamboo, cardboard, plastic, leather, and more. You should choose the right laser module for your specific needs.

The Aufero Laser 2 includes a wide range of safety features, ensuring optimal safety for average users. The company has integrated a safety feature or lock for all potentially hazardous scenarios, ensuring the device remains completely safe in even the most novice hands. Ortur has created a 4-fold safety protection system that includes real-time position protection, hardware watchdog protection, a limited exposure system, and power supply safety feature.

The real-time position protection uses a gravity sensor to stop the machine when it’s moved.

The hardware watchdog stops the machine when disconnected from the host computer.

The limited exposure feature automatically stops emitting laser light if the XY axis of the machine doesn’t move for a specific period of time.

The power supply safety feature stops the power supply if the input voltage is abnormal.

Ortur is currently offering a free trial for those who are curious about the Aufero Laser’s capabilities. You can send your preferred image to the company, and they will engrave it onto a material of your choice. The company will fulfil your requirements and send the image to you, following which you can determine if you want to purchase the laser engraving machine. If you want a trial, you may send a request to support@ortur.net.

Prepare the image you want to engrave or cut

Select the laser engraving machine you want to test

Indicate whether you want to cut the pattern or engrave it onto a material

Provide your size preferences

Send the request with the aforementioned information to support@ortur.net

Mention ‘TEST’ on the subject of your email

After performing the test, the company will send images of the final results to your email

Ortur has already established a name for itself as the leading company for diode laser engraving and cutting technology. With Aufero Laser 2, Ortur has truly surpassed all expectations, producing a laser engraving design that’s simple enough for even the most novice users while packing features and capabilities previously only available in professional laser engraving tools. If you’re a beginner or hobbyist looking for an engraving tool, Aufero Laser 2 is certainly worth considering.

Best of all, until 10 February 2022 at 8AM UTC Ortur will give the first three people to order an Aufero Laser 2 a free YRR 2.0 rotary roller worth $89.99, while the next three after that will get a free Z-Height Adjuster worth $69.99, making this the perfect time to order your engraver.