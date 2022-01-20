Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The classic Airstream trailer is getting an all-electric makeover that can propel itself

(Pocket-lint) - The Airstream caravan is a retro-futuristic American icon.

While the design has always screamed space-age, there has never been much in the way of tech to back that up.

That is, until now, as Thor has unveiled a new Airstream concept design called the eStream.

The eStream can propel itself using its own electric motors and batteries, taking the strain out of manoeuvring the camper to its parking spot.

You can essentially control the eStream like a gigantic, and very expensive, RC car.

What's more, the eStream will propel itself while being towed, resulting in better fuel efficiency, or battery range for EV drivers.

Thor said in its documentation "The technology we co-developed (with ZF) creates a synchronised relationship between the trailer and the tow vehicle, enabling the trailer to move in harmony with the tow vehicle, reducing the pulling effect required from the tow vehicle. This, in turn, dramatically improves the possible range of the combination. In essence, we’ve turned the trailer into an electric vehicle."

In the promotional video, the eStream is shown to have Alexa compatible smart home functionality.

The campers onboard are shown controlling lights, looking up the nearest charging points and checking the Airstream's charge level all via what appears to be a traditional Echo Dot.

The eStream camper is just a concept at this stage and it's unknown whether Thor will decide to bring it to market. If it does, expect to pay a pretty penny as non-electrified Airstream trailers can already set you back well over six figures. Time to get saving.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.
