Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
USPS How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government

- It's easy and takes less than a minute to do!

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - In the US, with the rise of the Omicron variant, it's become very difficult to find and use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

To ensure people don’t spread the virus to friends and family, and to avoid long lines at COVID testing stations and high prices for at-home test kits, the US federal government has created a website where you can order four free rapid test kits a month per household. Although the site is scheduled to open on 19 January 2022, it has started taking names and addresses early.

Thankfully, it's very easy to place your order. And you don't need to enter a credit card or any other financial details.

How to order free rapid COVID tests in the US

Follow these steps: 

  1. Go to COVIDTests.gov.
  2. Click or tap the "Order Free At-Home Tests" button.
  3. Enter your name, email address (if you want notifications), and address.
  4. Click or tap the "Check Out Now” button.
  5. That's it! The USPS form for free rapid tests is complete.

According to analytics.usa.gov, as of 2 pm ET on 18 January 2022, over 700,000 people have already visited the website.

When will you receive the rapid COVID test kits?

The kits are supposed to ship within 7 to 12 days, starting in late January 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government
How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government By Maggie Tillman ·
EcoFlow's DELTA Pro ecosystem is perfect for living off-grid
EcoFlow's DELTA Pro ecosystem is perfect for living off-grid By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
EcoFlow's new DELTA Pro ecosystem is the perfect backup for your home
EcoFlow's new DELTA Pro ecosystem is the perfect backup for your home By Pocket-lint Promotion ·