How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government

(Pocket-lint) - In the US, with the rise of the Omicron variant, it's become very difficult to find and use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

To ensure people don’t spread the virus to friends and family, and to avoid long lines at COVID testing stations and high prices for at-home test kits, the US federal government has created a website where you can order four free rapid test kits a month per household. Although the site is scheduled to open on 19 January 2022, it has started taking names and addresses early.

Thankfully, it's very easy to place your order. And you don't need to enter a credit card or any other financial details.

Follow these steps:

Go to COVIDTests.gov. Click or tap the "Order Free At-Home Tests" button. If you don’t see this, go to: special.usps.com/testkits. Enter your name, email address (if you want notifications), and address. Click or tap the "Check Out Now” button. That's it! The USPS form for free rapid tests is complete.

According to analytics.usa.gov, as of 2 pm ET on 18 January 2022, over 700,000 people have already visited the website.

The kits are supposed to ship within 7 to 12 days, starting in late January 2022.

