UltraRAM could combine storage and memory into one solution

Scientists from the Physics and Engineering Department of Lancaster University have been researching a concept for a piece of hardware that could significantly change computer hardware in future.

UltraRAM, as it is called, is described as a memory technology concept that combines data storage with RAM to address all your memory needs in one package.

The reason this is interesting is because of the long-term potential of the tech. UltraRAM essentially combines non-volatile data storage memory like flash with fast memory like DRAM. Also the way it's constructed means that it will use the unique properties of compound semiconductors to add incredible long-term endurance.

The research suggests that UltraRAM could result in data storage that could last for at least 1,000 years. Also while in use, its switching speed could potentially be as much as 1,000 times better than flash. UltraRAM could have DRAM-like speed and energy efficiency as well.

As a complete package, UltraRAM could combine RAM and storage solutions into one single device. So in the future instead of purchasing RAM and SDDs for our computers, we could be buying UltraRAM instead. If it takes off, UltraRAM could also fulfil the needs of other devices from servers, to games consoles to mobile phones.

All this is a tease of things to come, but the University researchers say it's possible and mass-production could happen. How much UltraRAM will cost though is unknown. As is how easy it would be to get hold of.

Writing by Adrian Willings.