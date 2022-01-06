Govee unveils a new style of Hexa light panels at CES 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The maker of all things RGB and Nanoleaf competitor, Govee, has brought its colourful illuminated goodness to CES 2022.

The brand is flaunting its Glide wall lights, a modular set of rigid diffused RGB LED strips that can be snapped together in a variety of configurations.

Also displayed are Govee's Glide Hexa wall panels. These are essentially a direct competitor to Nanoleaf's Light Panels, but opting for a hexagonal shape rather than Nanoleaf's triangles.

Both products can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant and Govee's own app and are sure to add some immediate flair to a gaming room or, well, any room you like really.

Govee is also showing off its upcoming Hexa model that is set to release in the Summer of 2022.

The new light panels have a cube-shaped design to create a 3D hexagon effect when mounted together, the look reminds us of the classic arcade game Q*bert.

Details provided were pretty slim, but from what we can tell it would appear the new panels have three lighting zones per panel in order to create the 3D effect.

Pricing on the new model has not been revealed but we imagine it will be similar to the current Glide Hexa panels that retail for $189.99.

We have been impressed with Govee's products in the past, its Smart LED Strip even took the top spot in our guide to the best budget smart lights, so we're looking forward to seeing the new panels in the flesh.

SQUIRREL_WIDGET_6440674