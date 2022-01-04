(Pocket-lint) - Beauty brand L’Oréal has announced two products during CES 2022, designed to make colouring hair much easier at home, and more exciting in the salon.

The L’Oréal Coloursonic is a handheld device that not only mixes hair colour but applies it evenly too, making dying your hair yourself at home a much simpler task, whilst also delivering more consistent results.

The Coloursonic was developed over five years and it features a custom mixer mechanism that combines a precise amount of developer and formula to create a hair colour. The Coloursonic device then applies the correct amount of hair colour to the hair using an oscillating nozzle of bristles that move more than 300 times a minute a zigzag pattern to evenly distribute it.

Users can choose from 40 shades on the Coloursonic website, and the ammonia-free kit will be delivered straight to your home. You'll then need to load the cartridge - which keeps the colour and developer separate until the device is turned on - into the Coloursonic device, and apply from the roots to tips.

After 30 minutes, you can rinse it off and remove the cartridge from the device and store it for touch ups.

Alongside the Coloursonic, L’Oréal announced a technology called Colouright, which is an AI-connected colour system for salons designed to create an on-demand, customised haircolour with over 1500 possibilities.

Colouright is a machine that has a reader to analyse a client's hair and measure factors that affect a colour's effectiveness, such as grey percentage, length and density. The machine also has a dispenser with dry beads and base cream cartridges, developers and diluters, and it can produce all the components of the hair colour formula.

Though L’Oréal has not confirmed when the Colouright machine might come to market, it is expecting to launch the at-home Coloursonic device in the US in early 2023.