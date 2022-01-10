Stay digitally connected at all times with these brilliant earbuds and portable power station

(Pocket-lint) - Over recent years, the need to remain digitally connected (at all times) has become extremely clear. Whether you’re using your smartphones, tablets, or laptops, we need a constant source of power wherever we go. One may even say we’ve moved beyond work-from-home culture and into the work-on-the-go culture. Two essential technologies have risen out of our need to remain connected, even in public - earbuds and portable power stations.

We need wireless earbuds for continuous hands-free communications with people, allowing you to multitask while holding seamless conversations. Similarly, we need portable power stations to be able to charge our devices, such as our phones, laptops, tablets, watches, and earbuds, even when we’re outside the home or office. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to get yourself a pair of wireless earbuds or a portable power station, this is it.

Poweradd is currently offering brilliant wireless earbuds and portable power stations at massive discounts to help you stay connected. The PowerCenter 280 portable power station is available with a 67% discount, and the TWS 5.0 Q82 wireless earbud is available for only 99 cents - the biggest deal ever! We provide an overview of the two devices, their features, and the details of the deals below.

Poweradd TWS 5.0 Q82 is a pair of stereo earbuds with a charging case and touch controls, suitable for sports. It works with Bluetooth 5.0 technology to ensure seamless pairing and stale connections. The earbuds are perfectly compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, including iOS devices and Android devices. The earbuds also feature CVC.8.0 technology, one of the highest standards in noise-cancelling technology, allowing you to enjoy crystal clear conversations in crowded places, such as cafes and airports.

The TWS 5.0 Q82 earbuds can run for up to 4 hours on a single charge, following which you can charge them via the charging case. The case also features an LED display that provides the battery levels, so you can check your device’s battery anytime. The earbuds also include buttons to answer or reject calls, change music, change volume levels, and access voice assistants. Furthermore, establishing a connection with your phone is seamless - it automatically connects to your device when taken out of the charging case.

The TWS 5.0 Q82 earbuds originally cost $24.99, but you can currently order up to 5 pieces for only $0.99 per piece - that’s a whopping 96% discount! This is the perfect time to order a pair of wireless earbuds for yourself and your loved ones.

The PowerCenter 280 is a portable power station with a 280 watt-hour (18V) battery pack and a 78000mAh capacity. It’s a portable solar generator perfect for outdoor activities, such as glamping and RV living. This portable power station is specifically designed to work with devices with pure sine wave inverters, such as TVs, mini-fridges, laptops, tablets, and phones. It also includes nine output modes, making it incredibly versatile.

It takes approximately six hours to recharge the power station completely, following which it can offer several hours of charge to your devices. It can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% within 30 minutes, allowing you to recharge your devices quickly and efficiently. Furthermore, the device holds enough power to charge an iPhone 23 times - the device’s Battery Management System (BMS) improves battery utility while ensuring optimal safety.

When it comes to recharging this device, you have four options - wall charger(110V), car charger(120W), USB-C input port, or 100W solar panels. However, if you opt for solar charging, you’ll need to purchase separate solar panels for this power station. The PowerCenter 280 is currently available for $299.99. But you can use our discount code DSC4 to avail of an incredibly attractive 67% discount.

Between the TWS 5.0 Q82 earbuds and the PowerCenter 280 power station, you can rest assured that you’ll always remain connected.