HyperX has revealed a whole bunch of awesome new peripherals

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX is at CES and has revealed a whole load of new peripherals including updates to solid fan favourites. These new devices a wireless version of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, the company's first game controller, a titchy 65 per cent keyboard and more besides.

There are plenty of new things here, including new gaming peripherals that are bound to get fans excited.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is an update to the range of Origins keyboards, with the previous models including full-size, 60 per cent and TKL models. This is a 65 per cent keyboard that retains the directional arrows and other useful keys. It sports PBT keycaps, an aircraft-grade aluminium body and a laser-etched painted space bar.

The Alloy Origins 65 also has a different colour space bar depending on the key switch you choose. It comes with a choice of HyperX Red (linear) or HyperX Aqua (tactile) key switches and a style to match.

This keyboard is expected to be available from February, retailing at around $99.99.

With the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, HyperX is claiming to have the longest-lasting wireless headset around - capable of lasting for as much as 300 hours before needing a charge. This is the longest ever for HyperX and three times more than competitors.

Throw in second-generation dual-chamber drivers, DTS Headphone:X 3D spatial audio and promises of a well-balanced sound and we should have another superb headset from HyperX. It's also built with that signature HyperX comfort, convenient onboard audio controls and a similar weight to the Cloud II wireless.

This headset is expected to be available in February for $179.99.

This is HyperX's first gaming controller and one that's designed for improved mobile gaming control. It's designed to work with both PC and Android phones and includes Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4Ghz wireless and wired modes. 19-hour battery life, a convenient phone dock and USB-C charging should make the Clutch appealing. As should the price tag as this is set to cost around $49.99.

One of our favourite lightweight gaming mice is getting an update too. The Pulsefire Haste is getting a wireless model and will be available in white too. The promise here is still maintaining a lightweight frame (62 grams) while also sporting 100-hour battery life, PTFE skates, IP55 anti-dust/water resistance and TTC Golden Microswitches.

The Haste Wireless will be available in February for $79.99.

Alongside these new devices, HyperX is also releasing a Limited Edition of the HyperX Cloud II in a pink colourway and an affordable Cloud Core gaming headset too.