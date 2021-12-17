(Pocket-lint) - The importance of a powerful power bank cannot be underestimated in our hyper-connected world. Most of us have numerous devices constantly demanding power, such as smartphones, computers, portable speakers, and more. Now that we’re transitioning away from wired connections in all devices, we also need to charge items like earbuds, headphones, speakers, and much more.

That means you’re constantly charging some device or another, so you need power banks that can charge your devices quickly. Most power banks use lithium batteries that can charge your smartphone completely in 2 to 3 hours. That’s decent, but it’s not optimal, especially considering we need to use our smartphones constantly and can’t leave them charging for extended periods.

However, ElecJet is here to completely change the landscape. ElecJet is a company dedicated to producing super-fast charging power solutions using the Nobel-Prize winning graphene technology. The company recently developed ElecJet Apollo Ultra, now considered one of the world’s fastest charging power bank, using the revolutionary graphene material for 5x faster charging than other power banks.

Developed by UC Berkeley alumnus Sam Gong, ElecJet Apollo Ultra can be recharged to full in just 27 minutes. Once released, this graphene-enhanced 10,000mAh power bank will be priced at $100, but you can now purchase it from Indiegogo for only $69.

Elecjet Apollo Ultra supports the maximum speed to charge every device supports; if a certain device supports fast charging, then Apollo Ultra charges it with fast charging as well. It charges phones, tablets, headphones, speakers, even laptops by the maximum speed those devices can actually care and support based on their USB port and battery capacities, an almost unbelievable promise that can only be fulfilled because of graphene, a revolutionary material made from a single layer of graphite. Graphene is one of the lightest yet strongest materials on Earth, and it’s a near-perfect conductor of electricity. As such, it perfectly distributes heat and keeps your devices cool while charging in record time.

Best of all, compared to normal power banks with lithium batteries, you can recharge the Apollo Ultra itself in just 27 minutes. Additionally, Lithium batteries only contain 2 to 4 safety features, whereas graphene batteries contain 8 safety features. As such, the graphene-enhanced Apollo Ultra is one of the most advanced power banks on the market, perfect for those looking for a quick charge.

Faster Charging : Thanks to graphene technology, Apollo Ultra can charge at 100W of power within 27 minutes, whereas most other power banks take hours.

Quick Charge : If you’re in a hurry, you get enough power for several hours by charging your smartphone for only 7 minutes.

Dual Charge : With Apollo Ultra you can charge two devices at once (USB-C and USB 3.0), and charge the power bank simultaneously.

Optimal Safety : Graphene is the best conductor of electricity. It evenly distributes heat to keep the battery cool, ensuring your devices receive maximum charge without overheating.

Improved Lifespan : Graphene charges devices without straining the battery. As such, the Apollo Ultra provides 2,500+ charging cycles while most other power banks provide around 500 charging cycles. As such, Apollo Ultra has 5x better longevity.

Eco-Friendly : Since Apollo Ultra lasts 5x longer than most other power banks, you need to replace it less frequently. As such, it has 5x less environmental impact.

Lightweight : The Apollo Ultra only weighs 230g, making it extremely lightweight and portable. You can easily carry it in your pocket while charging your smartphone.

Battery Capacity : 10,000 mAh or 40 Wh

Full Charge Time : 27 minutes

USB Ports : 1x USB A, 1x USB C

Life Cycles : 2500+

Certifications : UL1642, UL2056, CE, FCC, IEC

Dimensions : 130mm x 68mm x 17mm

Weight : 230 grams

If you’re looking for an incredibly powerful yet portable power bank that can eliminate all of your phone charging concerns, you should seriously consider the ElecJet Apollo Ultra, especially since The Verge, Engadget, and Forbes have all tested the device and vouchsafed the numbers it can produce. You can now purchase this power bank for only $69 from Indiegogo!