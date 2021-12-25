Bluetti offers massive discounts on solar generators and solar panels for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - Did you miss Bluetti’s massive Black Friday sale last month? If so, you still have an opportunity to nab some amazing discounts on powerful solar generators and solar panels in time for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Bluetti has launched a Christmas Sale that extends up to a 30% discount on their most popular solar generator and solar panel bundles. Below, we highlight some of Bluetti’s most popular deals on solar generators and panels.

Original Price : $3,699

Current Price : $3,199

Save up to $3,400 with solar bundles

The AC300 & B300 Modular Power Station is currently the most popular power station in Bluetti’s range — it comes with the B300 external battery pack. This is an extremely powerful yet compact power station with a 3000W inverter, making it one of the most exceptional solar generators on the market. It doesn’t have an inbuilt battery, a concerted and strategic move to reduce its overall weight, but it can be paired with up to four external B300 batteries, bringing the complete system’s total capacity to 12,288Wh!

Some may think separating the external battery, and the power station would make it hard to move, but that’s not true. Thanks to the modular design, you can easily move the entire system indoors or outdoors, making it suitable for those leading an RV lifestyle. The B300 batteries also use LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, thus ensuring the system has 3,500+ life cycles. You can essentially make the B300 last for up to 10 years before its capacity decreases to 80%.

The Bluetti AC300 can be powered using AC, solar power, or both at 5400W. Furthermore, you can connect the entire system to the Bluetti Fusion Box Pro to double its overall voltage, capacity, and power to 6,000W, 24,576Wh, and 240V. This is enough power to keep your entire family on the grid for days at a stretch, even when using multiple electrical appliances. If you’re looking to save on a massively powerful power station this holiday season, you can’t do much better.

Original Price : $2,099

Current Price : $1,899

Save up to $1,700 with solar bundles

The Bluetti AC200MAX is an upgraded version of the AC200, which originally gained immense popularity on Indiegogo. This power station comes with an internal 2,048 LFP battery, but it can also be combined with up to two external Bluetti B230 or B300 batteries, allowing you to get a total capacity of 6,144Wh with B230s or 8,192Wh with B300s. Furthermore, the AC200MAX is equipped with the 900W MPPT solar controller, because of which it can be powered up to 80% with 2 hours of direct sunlight, making it ideal for those living off the grid.

Original Price (EB70S) : $599

Current Price (EB70S) : $549

Original Price (EB55) : $499

Current Price (EB55) : $449

Perhaps you’re not on the market for heavy-duty power stations suitable for large homes. Perhaps you want a reliable solar generator that you can carry with optimal convenience on short trips. In that case, you’re sure to love EB70S & EB55, Bluetti’s ultra-portable solar generators designed for power-on-the-go.

The EB70S includes an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and a LiFePO4 battery pack with a 716Wh capacity. The EB55 includes a 700W pure sine wave AC inverter and a LiFePO4 battery pack with a 537Wh capacity. Both of these solar generators are incredibly lightweight and portable, capable of giving you the necessary power during extended blackouts and power outages.

Includes one 3000W power station, two 3072Wh LFP batteries, and three 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panels

Original Price : $7,444

Current Price : $5,699

Includes one 2200W power station with a 2048Wh expandable solar generator, and three 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panels

Original Price : $3,746

Current Price : $2,999

Includes one 2000W power station with a 2000Wh solar generator, and three 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panels

Original Price : $3,446

Current Price : $2,779

Includes one 800W power station with a 716Wh solar generator, and one 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panel

Original Price : $1,148

Current Price : $949

Includes one 700W power station with a 537Wh solar generator, and one 200W foldable monocrystalline solar panel

Original Price : $1,048

Current Price : $899

If you’re looking for some Christmas miracle this season, you’re in luck! Bluetti is enrolling buyers into a Spin of the Luck Wheel with every purchase exceeding $1,000 in December. As such, if you purchase items over $1,000, you also stand to gain a free 6-feet Christmas tree, a free power station, or other small gifts suitable for the season! However, to be eligible for the Luck Wheel draw, you must purchase items worth more than $1,000 before the 31st of December, 2021.

Whatever your power requirements might be, Bluetti clearly has you covered with a wide range of Christmas sales. You can potentially save thousands of dollars this Holiday season with the right purchase, so you better explore your options quickly!