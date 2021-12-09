(Pocket-lint) - Give your family and loved ones the gift of power this season with Jackery UK’s Christmas Sale. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your solar power stations or establish a source of clean energy power stations, you’re in luck.

Jackery, the world’s leading portable energy brand, is now offering up to 25% off on its solar panels and portable power stations. Founded in 2021 by a group of adventurous engineers, Jackery is now the best-selling brand of power stations on Amazon, with over 1 million trusted customers across the globe. The company has been featured on numerous reputable media outlets, including New York Times, Forbes, Digital Trend, and USAToday.

As a part of their Christmas Sale, Jackery is offering up to 25% off on their range of solar generators on Amazon UK, including the Explorer 240/ 500/ 1000 and the SolarSaga 100. The Jackery Christmas Sale will be live from the 11th of December to the 16th of December 2021.

The Explorer 240 Portable Power Station is the classic entry-level model, suitable for road trips, short camping trips, and remote work in nature. It’s a compact and lightweight, portable power station capable of powering cameras, cellphones, speakers, tablets, laptops, electric blankets, drones, and other similar devices. It’s equipped with a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and it can power up to 4 devices at once.

The Explorer 500 Portable Power Station is the intermediate-level model suitable for emergency home energy backups, emergency preparation, glamping, and tailgating. It’s a compact power station that can also work as a solar generator — it can be recharged by 100W solar panels within 9.5 hours. It’s equipped with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and it can power the following devices — projectors, laptops, cellphones, mini-coolers, CPAP machines, routers, and more.

The Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station is the professional-level model, an essential item for RVers, regular campers, off-grid living, and households that need a sustainable source of clean energy. Equipped with a 1002Wh capacity, this power station can simultaneously power multiple devices in your home. It can be recharged by two 100W solar panels within 8 hours. Depending on your specific needs, you can use this power station for a wide range of household items, including space heaters, mini-fridges, coffee makers, portable ovens, TVs, CPAP/Bi-PAP, computers, and much more.

The SolarSaga 100 Foldable Solar Panel is Jackery’s range of solar panels compatible with the Explorer 240/ 500/ 1000 power stations. This is an essential device for those who prefer clean energy or if you enjoy long periods of camping or off-grid living. It features 1 USB-C port and 1 USB-A port, capable of charging 2 small devices simultaneously, even without connecting to a power station. It can be combined with the Explorer power stations to create immensely powerful solar generators.

If you're interested, get this in your diaries - between 07:45 and 19:45 on 14 December, there will be a highly limited window where you can get 15% off the SolarSaga 100, for 12 hours only!

A solar generator is a combination of a portable power station and solar panels. The solar panels capture and convert solar energy into electrical power, which is then stored in the portable power station for later use. This is a brilliant clean energy source of power for RVers, campers, and those who need a reliable backup to protect against outages.

The Jackery Solar Generator bundles consist of 240Wh, 518Wh, or 1002Wh portable power stations and 100W solar panels. The following are the Solar Generator bundles available:

Jackery Solar Generator 240 : 1 x Explorer 240 Portable Power Station + 1 x SolarSaga 100 Solar Panel

Jackery Solar Generator 500 : 1 x Explorer 500 Portable Power Station + 1 x SolarSaga 100 Solar Panel

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 : 1 x Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station + 2 x SolarSaga 100 Solar Panel

As Christmas comes around, Jackery offers the perfect opportunity to give the gift of power to your family and loved ones. Whether you need clean energy to power small devices or for long-term off-grid living, the Jackery solar generators are the perfect companions.

