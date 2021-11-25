Sound better for less with these awesome microphone deals

(Pocket-lint) - If you want to sound better on video calls, podcasts or just gaming with your friends then a dedicated mic is a sensible purchase. The best quality microphones aren't usually cheap but you do get what you pay for.

We've found a selection of deals on fantastic mics that we've tried in the past. These are some of the best we've found while trawling through the Black Friday deals. So to save you the hassle we're listing some of our favourites.

If you're a streamer, then we've also collected some awesome deals on Elgato streaming gear worth looking at.

Blue Yeti Nano - save $20 now $79.99 The Yeti Nano is one of the smallest and yet most capable USB microphones we've seen. Solidly built and beautiful too. It's also even more appealing thanks to this deal. View offer

Elgato Wave:3 - save $30/£60 The Elgato Wave:3 is a superb microphone that's built for streamers with awesome mixing software to help route all your audio in the perfect way. View offer

Blue Yeti - save $30/£28 The larger Blue Yeti microphone, this is the classic mic that everyone loves. Great sounding, solidly built and even better with a Black Friday discount. View offer

Shure SM7B - save £89/$40 This is a studio-grade microphone that requires an XLR interface in order to run but sounds fantastic. Trusted by musicians around the world, the SM7B is a must-buy if you want the very best. View offer