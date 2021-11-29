The 5 best Bitcoin wallets and crypto wallets of 2021

(Pocket-lint) - If you're interested in buying and storing Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, you may be looking for the best Bitcoin wallet. For this purpose, you will need an investment app that supports cryptocurrency trading, and you will also need a "wallet" to store and secure your key code for gaining access to your assets.

Bitcoin has acquired universal recognition, and its popularity continues to grow. In contrast to equities at a brokerage, you can remove your cryptocurrency from a crypto exchange and store them in an external wallet. The best Bitcoin wallets make it simple (and a little fun) to store and manage your cryptocurrency holdings securely.

Everyone is aware of Bitcoin as a digital currency due to its enormous popularity across the globe. However, the majority of individuals lack enough information about the safe usage and storage of Bitcoins. Bitcoins are kept in a specialized digital wallet explicitly designed to protect them from hackers. There are many kinds of wallets, but you must consider several factors to choose the best one.

Cryptocurrency wallets store your private crypto key online or offline and are typically classified as "hot" or "cold" wallets. Hot wallets are used for online storage, whereas cold wallets utilize hardware and external devices to offer offline storage.

We have collected a list of some of the best Bitcoin wallets for securely keeping your private key code. But, many of these Bitcoin wallet recommendations also support Litecoin, Ethereum, and various other cryptocurrencies.

Ledger Nano X : Overall Best Bitcoin Wallets & Crypto Wallets Trezor Model T : Leading Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Ledger Nano S : Popular BTC Wallet for Crypto Trading Exodus : Trusted Online Wallet for Cryptocurrency Beginners Mycelium : Top Blockchain Wallet to Buy & Sell Bitcoins

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

The Ledger Nano X is, in our view, the best crypto wallet on this list. It has high-spec security features and the ability to handle more cryptocurrencies than other wallets. The Ledger Nano X is a hardware wallet (also known as a "cold wallet" for offline storage) that you can connect to your smartphone by USB or Bluetooth.

The Nano X is the most popular crypto wallet on the market, and it keeps your private keys locally, allowing you to access your crypto assets even while you are offline. The gadget has a big screen and can hold up to 100 apps. This space is ideal for experienced Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts who need a multi-process cryptocurrency wallet.

The Ledger Nano X is Ledger's second-generation hardware wallet, which the company released in 2014. The Ledger Nano S, Ledger's initial cryptocurrency device, was one of the first hardware wallets on the market and dominated the sector for many years.

Convenience: The Nano X looks like a USB drive and connects to your phone or tablet through USB or Bluetooth. This means you may use the wallet without a computer by connecting it to your iPhone or Android smartphone. It accepts over 1,800 different cryptocurrencies. Each year, the Bitcoin community requests support for their favorite cryptocurrencies, and the list grows.

Compatibility: While the device is a cold storage hardware wallet, the Ledger team has developed the Ledger Live software, which acts as a user interface for all of your cryptocurrency assets. This allows users to manage their portfolios and add different wallets for various cryptocurrencies to their devices. Hardware wallets from Ledger have been and continue to be the most popular in the industry. The Ledger also includes a 1 USB-C to USB-A connection, which may allow it to connect to a desktop computer or a smartphone instead of Bluetooth.

User-Friendly Interface: Utilizing the Ledger Nano X is straightforward. With just two buttons accessible, nothing can go wrong. When the gadget is turned on, the buttons are used to move left and right inside menus, and simultaneously pressing both buttons confirms your decision.

However, this method sometimes seems clunky, particularly when returning to a prior menu, and leaves us yearning for a touchscreen or, at the very least, a third button.

Ease of Use: You must connect the device to the Ledger Live desktop program or the Ledger Live mobile application to manage your crypto. You can use a USB-C to USB-A connection for the former and Bluetooth for the latter. Native clients for all major operating systems are available, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Both the desktop and mobile apps are straightforward to use due to their simplistic design and uncluttered interfaces. On the desktop, the numerous functionalities are organized into self-explanatory tabs in the sidebar, and they are arranged in the bottom navigation bar on mobile.

Security: Connecting the Nano X to the Ledger Live applications is straightforward, provided the instructions are followed precisely. For example, failing to record your 24-word recovery phrase may spell catastrophe, but this is all part of the process of protecting crypto using a hardware wallet.

We saw only one snag while creating a Bitcoin account via the app. The program asks you to select between two distinct address types. The app might better clarify the distinction to crypto novices even while the subject is addressed in detail on the Ledger website.

Simple and easy to use Ledger Live interface

Up to 100 different applications in the app store

Cold wallet with high-security standards

Customer and community support are available with open-source software

Bluetooth connection is convenient

Bluetooth integration may be used as a vector for cyber-attacks (USB is still an option)

Limited storage

Trezor, like Ledger, is a familiar brand when it comes to crypto-cold wallet storage, and its Model T is the company's second generation of hardware wallets. The Trezor Model T is similar to the Ledger, except it also allows users to use third-party exchanges like Changelly and CoinSwitch straight from Trezor's internet interface.

While this is very handy, the $190 price tag does not seem justified.

Beginner-Friendly: Generation T has a touch screen, which is more straightforward for novices to operate than the buttons on the prior model. The Trezor also includes a MicroSD card port, which allows you to encrypt the PIN and better secure your device from attacks by using MicroSD cards.

Variety of Cryptocurrencies Supported: The Trezor Model T, like the Ledger Nano X, comes with a USB Type-C connection that can be used to connect to your smartphone or desktop computer. It also now supports over 1,600 different coins.

Some users believe the Model T to be somewhat more secure than the Ledger Nano due to the X's Bluetooth connection (although Ledger's Bluetooth is optional).

Security: The Trezor Model T is the ideal cold wallet for novices seeking to purchase Bitcoin in larger quantities that need good protection. It is one of the most straightforward hardware wallets to use if you are a newbie. This cold storage wallet is easy to set up, requiring just around 10-15 minutes in total.

Open Source: The Trezor Model T is also open source, which means third-party users may examine the device's code regularly. This makes it simpler for the crypto community to discover flaws and errors that can be rectified fast. This cold wallet also has a big touch screen that looks fantastic.

Simple Setup Procedure: If you have ever used a hardware wallet, you are probably aware that the setup procedure may be lengthy and laborious. In most instances, you will need to go through the setup procedure for the backup phrase, install and execute any necessary Trezor firmware upgrades, and then continue with the real coin storage on your device.

According to user evaluations, the firm has streamlined the whole setup procedure, from the moment you open the box containing the device to the point at which you can begin using it for actual storage. One of the most prominent features demonstrating this is the ability to change your recovery phrase (the 12-24 letter and number code required to retrieve your cryptos if you lose your device) at any moment.

Web-based user interface with built-in interactions

Large number of cryptocurrencies supported

Customer and community support available with open-source software

Price point is higher than others

For a first-time user, it may be perplexing

The Ledger Nano S is a first-generation hardware wallet by Ledger and one of the first hardware wallets ever created. The Nano S, for example, is compatible with over 1500 coins. Because it does not include a USB Type-C connection, however, customers with more recent smartphones may have connectivity issues.

Variety of Supported Cryptocurrencies: The Nano S is almost identical to its predecessor, the Nano X, except for a few improvements. Both have access to the Ledger Live software and support the same set of cryptos. But, unlike the Nano X, the Nano S lacks a Bluetooth connection. Also, it can only hold three applications simultaneously, as opposed to the 100 the Nano X can.

The Nano S barely has enough capacity to create wallets for a few coins at a time. Their web guidance claims that deleting a mobile app to add another kind of cryptocurrency would not affect your holdings. The crypto in the deleted wallet will still be visible on Ledger Live, but the wallet will not be visible on the Ledger device itself. This implies that if you want to send or receive money to the wallet you destroyed, you may need to delete another wallet to free up space.

Reasonable Price: At $59, the Ledger Nano S is an excellent wallet for individuals wanting to keep their Bitcoin securely at a reasonable cost. It is also relatively straightforward to use with Ledger Live, making it a perfect choice for a novice seeking a secure and transparent way to store a few coins.

The Ledger Nano S is a smaller and less expensive version of the Nano X, but it is still one of the best Bitcoin hardware wallets available right now. While it only has 18 apps compared to the X's 100, it can, nevertheless, store a significant amount of Bitcoin in a secure, offline way.

High Security: Even the owner has no idea what your private keys are when they are stored on the USB-style hardware device. Because the gadget is also a cold storage wallet, it is hard to steal from it.

If your Nano S is stolen or damaged, you may establish a PIN and a 20-word recovery seed, which is excellent for experienced crypto users. While it is not as sophisticated as its larger sibling, the Nano S is unquestionably one of the finest crypto wallets for intermediate users.

Ledger Live access

Store your belongings safely for a low price

Customer and community support are available with open-source software

Supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency coins

Not ideal for beginners

No Bluetooth wireless capability

Maximum storage of 18 apps

Exodus is a desktop and mobile wallet with a straightforward user interface and a built-in exchange. The option to switch between an increasing variety of cryptocurrencies is one of Exodus' most popular features, and it now supports over 100 different cryptocurrencies for trade.

Beginner-Friendly: This wallet is ideal for newcomers to cryptocurrency because of its simplicity. It also offers excellent assistance, which is essential for newcomers entering what many perceive to be a confusing industry.

Exodus is, first and foremost, a closed-source wallet. While it is ideal for novices, it may be lacking in specific capabilities for experienced users. This goes against the spirit of Bitcoin and blockchain, and it may raise security issues since the code is not accessible to the public. Instead, consumers trust the Exodus team to guarantee the wallet's security is unbroken.

Fast Transactions at Low Fees: Exodus offers the option of establishing custom fees to keep expenses down, as well as the possibility of automatically setting a charge to guarantee a fast transaction. The wallet is one of the numerous online software wallets you may test and is a good suggestion for individuals who are new to Bitcoin and crypto in general. It is a free and non-custodial wallet that allows you to access Bitcoin quickly, conveniently, and on the move. Overall, it is ideal for day-to-day Bitcoin spending.

Over 100 Cryptocurrencies Supported: Exodus has a built-in cryptocurrency exchange, allowing users to trade and conduct Bitcoin transactions from inside the program. Over 100 currencies are supported, including popular ones like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and others. This is one of the few cryptocurrency wallets that includes 24/7 live chat customer service, making it a no-brainer for cryptocurrency novices wanting to get their feet wet. Like other hot wallets, Exodus is susceptible to viruses, yet it is still one of the most acceptable cryptocurrency options for novices.

User Interface and Usability: Exodus is a cross-platform program for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Because it is not a registered application, you may just download and install it to get started. Exodus' creators say they take all reasonable precautions to guarantee the app's security. However, the wallet lacks two-factor authentication functionality and depends on only a password.

Also, unlike some of its competitors, Exodus does not support the relatively new multi-signature address authentication method. This method requires authorization from several devices before starting any transactions.

Straightforward Design: Once in the program, you will see an appealing and reasonably straightforward design. The software is intended to provide both cryptocurrency exchange and portfolio management services. Considering its many functions, the program's user-friendliness is quite an accomplishment.

Excellent client service

Built-in swapping

Very simple to use

Mobile and desktop-compatible

Live chat support

More than 100 cryptocurrencies supported

Closed source software

Relatively weak security system

Custom fees only for Bitcoin

Mycelium is an open-source Bitcoin wallet that is exclusively available on mobile devices. At the moment, Mycelium only supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ERC-20 tokens. Mycelium is comparable to the Electrum wallet in many respects. However, it is mobile-only, has a more updated user experience than Electrum, and has an integrated exchange.

Mycelium is a pioneer in the cryptocurrency wallet field. You may configure custom transaction fees, allowing you to choose the length of time you are prepared to wait for a transaction to complete.

Hardware Wallet Compatibility: Mycelium also has a few other intriguing features, such as hardware wallet compatibility, which enables users to store their Bitcoin on an offline storage device while still accessing their holdings via Mycelium's user interface.

Mycelium is an online hot wallet that enables you to keep various popular digital currencies on your mobile device for convenient access in daily situations. The user interface is intuitive, and Mycelium has an integrated cryptocurrency exchange for trading and purchasing coins.

Additionally, there are possibilities for hardware wallet integration. Because the system is compatible with Trezor and Ledger cold wallets, there are many methods to secure your Bitcoin. Additionally, Mycelium enables you to configure custom transaction fees, which is a benefit for many customers.

Did we mention that it is open-source?

We have conflicting views on the Mycelium interface. Some elements of the program, such as sending and receiving Bitcoin, are relatively simple. But, the software includes several functions that are likely to confound first-time cryptocurrency users.

Simple Layout: The program has a tabbed layout for quick access to the many functions, and by default, the Balance tab displays the amount of Bitcoin in your wallet and the current BTC exchange rate. There are also buttons for sending and receiving BTC.

Additionally, you may change your Bitcoin exchange by choosing one from the Balance tab's drop-down menu. The advantage is that the list indicates the current exchange rate provided by each of the exchangers. Additionally, Mycelium comes with an integrated address book for commonly used Bitcoin addresses, which is a great little bonus.

High Security: The program has some basic privacy features, such as address rotation. You can set it to connect with servers through the Tor anonymizing network via the Settings area.

There is much to like about Mycelium. But, it is worth noting that it is now only accessible on web-connected mobile devices, which is insecure. However, if you are looking for a simple way to store modest quantities of digital currencies, this is one of the most acceptable free alternatives available.

Fees for transactions may be customized

Possibility of using hardware wallets

100% free to use open-source software

Cryptocurrency exchange incorporation

Excellent user interface

Configure your own transaction fees

Only for mobile

May be confusing for beginners

You must tread cautiously while selecting a bitcoin wallet, as the wallet is where your private and public keys are stored. If compromised, you risk losing all of your Bitcoins.

These are only a few considerations for every style of wallet you intend to use for any purpose. So, we are sharing with you how to choose the best Bitcoin wallet for your needs.

When choosing a trustworthy Bitcoin wallet, regardless of whether it is software or hardware, we considered the following criteria:

The Reputation of the Company: We considered how long the business has been operating, who runs it, how securely they keep your data on their servers, and who has your private keys. We also checked whether they are insured and if they have had previous instances of insider hacking and Bitcoin losses due to inadequate data management methods or buggy software.

Private Key Control: We have selected a list of Bitcoin wallets in which you own and control your keys (non-disclosure wallets).

Security and Backup: Maintaining the security of your cash is critical, so it is at the top of our priority list when selecting a wallet. We conducted an extensive study on the wallet's security features. If you want to ensure the security of your assets, go for a hardware wallet.

Convenience (Multi-currency): If you intend to hold more than one cryptocurrency, selecting a wallet with multi-currency compatibility is necessary. So, we have suggested a list of recognized wallets with numerous evaluations and excellent assistance. But, if you intend to use the wallet for only one cryptocurrency, you should check out the coin's website to see whether the company offers a separate wallet.

Many wallets and exchanges enable you to deal with various cryptocurrencies from the comfort of your own home. Before verifying your account or opening a new wallet, we recommend you become acquainted with cryptocurrency exchange support.

Converting Cryptocurrencies: Converting from one cryptocurrency to another is a handy feature to have in your wallet. We cannot overemphasize how beneficial it is to incorporate this function into your wallet since it allows Bitcoin trade. As a result, our list contains the wallets that allow for cryptocurrency conversion.

Ease of Use: User-friendliness is one of the most critical elements of any kind of crypto wallet, as it can mean the difference between enjoying yourself and becoming frustrated with your wallet. The listed wallets in this article emphasize the smoothest user experience.

Compatibility: The wallets we have selected are compatible with a variety of operating systems.

Customer Service: When a cryptocurrency's market value fluctuates dramatically, the response speed of any platform's customer support is critical, and this is especially true for cryptocurrency exchanges. We have continually added the search phrase "customer service" for any exchange, trading tool, or wallet while building our list.

When you purchase your first Bitcoin, you must decide on a storage location. Not only does a Bitcoin wallet serve as an ultra-secure digital vault, but it also serves as the application through which you manage your Bitcoin.

The best Bitcoin wallets allow you to send and receive Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) and trade between them. You can also find new uses for your Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, get market and news updates, and even engage with smart contracts. We will walk you through the critical things to consider when selecting a Bitcoin wallet.

Your wallet software must have the first line of protection if your smartphone is compromised. This implies that by default, your wallet should need you to unlock it each time you want to use it. While unlocking your wallet by PIN is fine, it may be cumbersome if you use it often. The Bitcoin.com wallet includes a face or fingerprint identification, which simplifies access while preserving the most significant degree of security.

The wallet maker's reputation is critical as well. It is entirely feasible for a wallet to have built-in security vulnerabilities (whether intentionally or accidentally) that expose your Bitcoin and other crypto assets to danger.

If you do not have access to your Bitcoin's 'private keys,' you theoretically do not have control over it. Therefore, make sure your wallet gives you access to your private keys.

The best wallets let you easily adjust the fees you pay to public blockchain validators/miners. Consider purchasing a wallet that has handy settings such as quick, medium, and slow. For example, you will pay a greater charge if you choose fast, but your transaction will be completed faster. Additionally, it is convenient to have the option of customizing the cost you pay for each transaction.

The best wallets make managing (backing up) all of your private keys a breeze. While it is critical to have access to your Bitcoin's private keys, maintaining them may be a tedious job. There are many reasons why this is difficult.

To begin with, the safest method for most individuals to save private keys is to write them down on paper and preserve that paper somewhere secure. Second, you may want to carry several wallets. For instance, you may want to have a savings wallet and a spending wallet, each of which requires its own private key to operate.

Finally, if you have several cryptocurrencies in your wallet, you must have at least one private key for each. When you begin trading several cryptocurrencies, keeping track of all of your keys may be a significant amount of effort.

But, a wallet with private key management capabilities, often called backup capabilities, simplifies the procedure significantly.

The user interface defines the wallet's operations and features and the simplicity with which they may be used. The user interface differs across Bitcoin wallets since each one has its own interface and set of functionality.

Choosing an overly sophisticated and contemporary wallet may cause complications, as you may struggle to comprehend its features and user interface. So, you must select a Bitcoin wallet that has an intuitive UI and is simple to use.

There are many Bitcoin wallets available, and each one is unique. Therefore, if you want to select the most excellent user interface and accessibility, you must test many alternatives, compare them, and make the best hardware wallet choice.

A Bitcoin wallet is a software application that keeps your digital Bitcoin and verifies your transactions when you use it. A wallet stores confidential information referred to as a private key or seed. You use the key to verify and "sign" transactions, which allows you to use your Bitcoin to make purchases or swap for other digital assets. This prohibits someone else from utilizing your Bitcoin or a third party from altering the transaction.

Frequently, when individuals speak of a Bitcoin wallet, they are referring to a cryptocurrency exchange that includes a wallet as part of their account services. In this sense, the wallet is just a location for storing all of your cryptocurrencies or fiat money for future usage.

A blockchain is a decentralized public database that records all Bitcoin transactions made via Bitcoin wallets. A transaction happens when value is transferred between several Bitcoin wallets.

Your wallet can securely store Bitcoin of unlimited value. Typically, a single participant uses another Bitcoin wallet to exchange some value of Bitcoin for another item or service. When this happens, each Bitcoin wallet's confidential data will be used to sign and verify transactions, giving mathematical evidence that the buyer or seller is the owner of their Bitcoin wallet.

Utilizing a Bitcoin wallet is entirely free if you are just keeping Bitcoin in the wallet. However, if you attempt to complete a transaction, the owner of the exchange or device that houses your wallet will charge you a fee based on the kind of transaction. A wallet may cost anywhere from $0 to $200 or more. If you are utilizing a wallet as part of an exchange, you will almost certainly pay either a fixed charge of a few dollars or a percentage of the transaction's total value.

While you cannot instantly convert Bitcoin to cash, it can be sold anonymously on the blockchain in exchange for the fiat currency of your choice. A cryptocurrency exchange can facilitate the trade and locate a buyer on your behalf, which allows you to swiftly transfer the value of your Bitcoin into the cash you need.

Each crypto wallet has its own set of restrictions and time limits for moving your fiat money to your bank account. However, the majority may be completed within one to three days of the Bitcoin sale's conclusion.

That is dependent on the crypto wallet you are using and its reputation. By and large, every crypto wallet connected to the internet is susceptible to attack. Some systems are just safer than others, depending on how the private service is configured. But, the safest crypto wallet is the one that operates independently of the internet.

In general, a mobile Bitcoin wallet is not particularly secure. This is because they are linked to the internet through your smartphone, which makes them hacker-friendly. Additionally, your cell phone contains a significant amount of sensitive personal data and geolocation information (among other things), and it might be disastrous if this data falls into the wrong hands. The best hardware crypto wallets are those that are stored on a desktop or in a cold storage location.

Exodus displays your Bitcoin address when you click the receive button. As with a bank account number, you provide this crypto receive address to the individual from whom you want to receive money. It is simple to add a currency or token to your Exodus wallet, but you must first activate it in the settings.

The Exodus software wallet is easily hackable, and users risk losing money if their device is infected with keyloggers or spyware. It is missing critical security features like multi-signature support and two-factor authentication.

The majority of crypto exchanges operate on a crypto-to-crypto basis, which means you will often need to utilize an on or off-ramp to convert your fiat currency to Bitcoin and vice versa. Additionally, some platforms and services do all of this in one location, but these are relatively uncommon.

How is this possible? Well, it is a simple business choice. Some suppliers specialize in a single stage of the trip, while others strive to be a one-stop shop. Both methods are perfectly acceptable, and like with any company, each has its advantages and disadvantages. However, let us explain how it usually works.

Typically, you would need to move Bitcoin from your crypto wallet to either a fiat-currency exchange or to a bank account to transfer Bitcoin into it. After that, sell it and withdraw. The majority of individuals must go through many procedures to deposit their bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies into their bank accounts.

The procedure typically starts with transferring your currency from cold storage to a trading facility. If the cryptocurrency is more exotic, you will need to convert it to Bitcoin or Ethereum. Then, you can exchange the cryptocurrency for your chosen currency. Once the transaction is complete, you can withdraw your funds from the bank account of your choice.

Yes. Several costs may apply depending on the route you choose. If you have to utilize several providers to cash out your Bitcoin into a bank account, each service will charge you a fee. Additionally, you may face blockchain transaction costs while transferring cryptocurrency between wallets, and these vary significantly depending on the cryptocurrency.

Therefore, you would be saving money by using as few intermediaries as possible. However, this is not always possible with more complex cryptos. For instance, if you buy a relatively new cryptocurrency that is not yet listed on exchanges, you might use a peer-to-peer transaction to swap it for another cryptocurrency and subsequently convert it to cash. When demand is low, things may become complicated.

When purchasing a Bitcoin wallet that meets your requirements, there are many factors to consider, ranging from two-factor authentication to security features and pricing. We compared over a dozen Bitcoin wallets from across the globe and selected the best hot and cold wallets based on security, pricing, and user ratings.

However, if security is your primary concern, both the Ledger Nano X and the Trezor Model T come highly recommended. Both are offline crypto wallets loaded with security features and compatible with over 1,500 different types of cryptocurrency.

We have also explained some criteria you can use to search for and choose the best Bitcoin wallet for your needs. So, choose wisely, as you want all of your coins safely in your user-friendly crypto wallet when prices start heading to the moon.