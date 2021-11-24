Here are some epic keyboard discounts worth checking out

(Pocket-lint) - There are a lot of great gaming keyboards out there and if you're shopping for a new one, then now is the time to find a bargain.
Whether you're looking for a tiny gaming keyboard that won't take up much room on your desk or something feature-rich with the very best specs then hunting through the Black Friday offers is a great way to snap up a deal.
We've been combing through the current offers to pick out the most awesome keyboards we've tried and tested and would recommend.
The Apex Pro is an incredible keyboard, with uniquely adjustable key actuation and some seriously nice RGB lighting too. Now discounted for Black Friday, it's well worth a look.
The G915 TKL is one of our favourite keyboards thanks to its slim design, low profile frame and satisfying aesthetic. It's even better with a discount.
If desk space is at a premium then the K65 RGB Mini is the one to look at. Tiny, snazzy and a whole lot of fun. Now even more affordable for Black Friday.
Corsair's flagship keyboard boasts some serious specs including a 4,000Hz polling rate and optical-mechanical switches. Usually it comes with a premium price tag but is now cheaper for Black Friday.
The Vulcan TKL is another looker. Low profile keycaps really let this one shine, but the RGB and premium finish really set it off. The discounted price tag is even better.
Easily one of the nicest looking keyboards we've tested, the Alloy Elite 2 is a real looker and an absolute bargain too.
If RGB isn't your thing and you like something more stealthy then turn to Das Keyboard. This Ultimate keyboard has no lettering and is totally understated but awesome.
If you like the look of Das Keyboard devices then it's also worth checking out the store for 15% off across the range this Black Friday.
