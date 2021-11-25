Kovol offers up to 30% off on multi-port USB C chargers for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Kovol is one of the leading brands for GaN II chargers that allows you to charge all your devices faster and safer. Most people these days have dozens of electronic items, each compatible with their unique chargers. You may struggle to keep all of your devices charged because you only have so many power sockets in your home. However, Kovol allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously with optimal power distribution, ensuring each device is receiving just the level of power necessary to charge quickly.

Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, this is the perfect time to upgrade all of your electronics and accessories. Most people look at big-ticket items for savings on Black Friday, but you can also save a lot by focusing on smaller electronic accessories. Kovol is offering up to 30% off on all their products from 25 November to 29 November 2021 - although note that you may need to add a coupon on Amazon to get the final price in question! Below, we provide an overview of Kovol’s most noteworthy USB C chargers and their Black Friday deals.

KOVOL Sprint 120W 4-Port PD Charger is a 4-port charger suitable for laptops, iPhones, and other such electronic devices. It has a massive 120W output, which means it can power a MacBook Pro 16” completely within 1.7 hours, or it can simultaneously charge two MacBooks via the USB-C PD ports. Furthermore, this charger features a PD 3.0 certified USB-C charging station that ensures the optimal allocation of power to your devices for fast charging.

Kovol is designed with the pioneering GaN II technology, which means it provides more power while being 37% smaller and sleeker than traditional chargers. Furthermore, this charger also provides better heat transfer, which ensures faster and safer charging. The Q-Pulse technology, meanwhile, protects your devices from surges, short-circuits, high temperatures, and other such situations. Thanks to Kovol’s innovative safety and power features, you can charge multiple devices in record time without risks.

Sprint 120W BlackFriday Deal:

Start Date : 11/25/2021 12:00AM

End Date : 11/29/2021 11:59PM

Original Price : $99.99

Deal Price : $74.99

Discount : 25% off

KOVOL Sprint 65W 4-Port PD Charger is a 4-port GaN charger powered by gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors for optimal heat dissipation and efficient charging capabilities. This charger can completely power a MacBook Pro 15.4” within 2 hours, or it can fast-charge an iPhone to 50% within 30 minutes. You can also simultaneously charge a MacBook Air and an iPhone using the dual USB-C ports. Furthermore, this charge intelligently distributes power between various devices to ensure they’re all charged optimally and quickly.

The Kovol 65W charger also features optimal safety features because of the Q-Pulse charging tech. This technology protects your device against numerous power problems, such as a short-circuit, over-current, high temperature, power surge, and more. This charger has universal compatibility, equipped with PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging technologies for fast charging of multiple devices. You can purchase this charger with a 24-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sprint 65W BlackFriday Deal:

Start Date : 11/25/2021 12:00AM

End Date : 11/29/2021 11:59PM

Original Price : $49.99

Deal Price : $38.99

Discount : 22% off

KOVOL 20W USB C Charger is a wall charger designed specifically to provide maximum charge to iPhone 13 and 12. This 20W wall charger can power up your iPhones to 50% within 25 minutes, which means you can use your phone for hours with just 10 minutes of charge. The charger also features foldable prongs in an already-small frame, making it ultra-portable and convenient. You can now purchase this wall charger with a 30% discount.

20W USB C Charger BlackFriday Deal:

Start Date : 11/25/2021 12:00AM

End Date : 11/29/2021 11:59PM

Original Price : $15.99

Deal Price : $11.19

Discount : 30% off

If you need a convenient means of charging multiple electronic devices at once, we encourage you to check out the Kovol Black Friday deals while they’re still available.