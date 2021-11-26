BLUETTI is all set to power up your home with some of the best Black Friday deals around

(Pocket-lint) - Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, everyone is scouting around the internet looking for deals on their expensive household products and electronics. If you’re a homeowner, camper, RVer, or van-lifer, you might be looking for some great deals on solar power generators. Well, you’re in luck because BLUETTI, one of the world’s leading brands for solar power generators, is offering amazing discounts on their entire product line!

Below, we provide an overview of some of BLUETTI’s best Black Friday deals.

The Bluetti AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station

Was Price : $3,698

Current Price : $2,999



Save up to $4,000 with bundles

If you’re a homeowner looking for unlimited power backup, the Bluetti AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station is the way to go. This is a 100% modular power system that can accept four external B300 batteries packs, so you can carry a total capacity of 12,288 Wh — you never have to worry about running out of power again.

As a modular solar generator, the AC300 & B300 are incredibly portable, so you don’t need to worry if you’re taking a road trip or going camping with the family. The AC300 & B300 allow you to carry large volumes of power easily, wherever you go. Furthermore, the B300 battery uses cutting-edge LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) cells for 3,500+ life cycles, which means you can charge them repeatedly for years without needing another solar power generator.

You can connect the AC300 to AC or solar power while being connected to the B300 modules. Furthermore, if you combine the entire system with the Bluetti Fusion Box Pro, you can also double their voltage and capacity to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

The AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station

Was Price : $2,099

Current Price : $1,899

Save up to $2,600 with bundles

The Bluetti AC200 was originally launched on Indiegogo a few years ago. It was the company’s much-loved flagship solar power generator, but it has now been upgraded to the AC200MAX. This solar generator features a 2,048Wh LFP battery, but you can also connect external B230 or B300 batteries, giving you a total of 6,144Wh or 8,192Wh, depending on the configuration of batteries.

You can charge this solar generator up to 80% with direct sunlight within 2 hours. Most importantly, thanks to the diminutive size, you can easily carry it wherever you travel, including road trips and camping trips.

The Bluetti PV120 and PV200 Portable Solar Panels

Save up to 20% with different bundles

The Bluetti PV120 and PV200 are portable solar panels perfectly suitable for the BLUETTI power stations and power generators. These are small-to-medium-sized solar panels particularly suitable for road trippers, campers, and RVers.

These solar panels are made of monocrystalline solar cells, allowing them to produce high volumes of power with direct or indirect sunlight. Furthermore, these solar panels also feature improved shading, so you won’t lose power if one of the solar panels is partially blocked because of trees or shadows.

AC200P : ($ 1,799 ) $1,599 | $200 discount

EB150 : ($ 1,099 ) $899 | $200 discount

EB240 : ($ 1,599 ) $1,299 | $300 discount

EB55 : ($ 499 ) $449 | $50 discount

EB70 : ($ 599 ) $529 | $70 discount

AC50S-BLUE : ($ 429 ) $359 | $70 discount

AC50S-Orange : ($ 429 ) $359 | $70 discount

BLUETTI is offering some of the best discounts on the market for solar power generators right now. If you’re looking for off-the-grid power solutions, now’s the perfect time to get your home set up correctly. You can find more BLUETTI Black Friday deals at bluettipower.com.