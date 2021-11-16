Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Beyerdynamic's latest MMX gaming headsets will help you be a champion?

(Pocket-lint) - Beyerdynamic has revealed its MMX 100 and MMX 150 gaming headsets. These headsets are said to offer a mix of excellent sound, innovative features and superb comfort. 

The features include a Meta Voice microphone (nothing to do with Facebook's Meta name change) which promises a natural voice transmission while minimising annoying background noise. 

The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 is an analogue gaming headset designed for console gamers. Connecting to a controller via an analogue output with 4-pole and a 2x3-pole 3.5 mm jack plug. While the MMX 150 sports an integrated sound card for a tuned sound for gamers that demand the best. 

The headsets included 40mm drivers tuned to deliver a high-resolution sound and a convincing soundscape. Beyerdynamic says this includes precise sound localisation that's perfect for FPS games and a distinct image that works wonderfully for RPGs too. 

The Beyerdynamic MMX 150 is also interesting because it is equipped with the new Augmented Mode. This is a system where sounds in your real-world surroundings are mixed into your audio in real-time so you don't miss out on important noises while still staying immersed in your game. 

Otherwise, both headsets also offer the high-quality design you'd expect from Beyerdynamic. Including a durable aluminium headband, a mix of synthetic leather and memory foam padding on the top and memory foam cushioned earpads too. 

The MMX 100 is available from today for $99.00 and the MMX 150 for $129.00 in the Beyerdynamic online store.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 16 November 2021.
