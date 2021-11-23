Save BIG on these UGREEN docking stations this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, it’s time to prepare a list of all the products you need right now. You’ll probably include a list of all the electronic products you’ve been hoping to purchase, such as televisions, tablets, or other big items. However, one product that most people forget about is a docking station for all of your electronic items.

Docking stations are extremely important in an age when we have dozens of electronic items, each requiring their unique sets of wires and cables. A multi-purpose docking cable should ideally include card readers, HDMI ports, multiple USB ports, and more. Investing in a docking station can help you keep your electronic space decluttered.

UGREEN is one of the best companies for docking stations because of their safety features, compatibility, and affordable price point. During Black Friday, UGREEN is primed to offer massive discounts on their docking stations — UGREEN USB C Hub 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter and UGREEN USB C Hub HDMI Adapter.

Below, we highlight the features and capabilities of the two UGREEN USB C docking stations.

Was $45.99, now $33.11, save 28% with code BFOFFD10!

UGREEN USB C Docking Station 2 USB 3.0 Ports is an all-in-one USB C hub that includes:

1000Mbps Ethernet port

4K@60Hz HDMI port

USB C charging port

SD card reader

TF card reader

2 x USB 3.0 ports

You can connect this docking station with an HDMI port to project UHD 4K@60Hz/30Hz videos on your television, monitor, or projector. It also features a 1000 Mbps Ethernet port that helps you achieve optimal and stable connection, though you’ll need a high-speed Ethernet driver and a CAT5e cable. Furthermore, the docking station’s RJ45 port can also adjust your internet speed to the highest level, whether that’s 10/100/1000Mbps.

The UGREEN USB C Docking Station also features two 3.0 USB ports that support up to 5Gbps transfer speed rates, which is fast enough to transfer high-definition movies within a few seconds. You can also use these ports to charge your phones or connect keyboards, mouse, or flash drives. Furthermore, the docking station also includes an SD TF Card reader with a speed of up to 104 Mbp/s.

The UGREEN USB C Docking Station is made with an aluminum alloy shell, making it stand out in a crowd of plastic docking stations. It’s also extremely lightweight and portable, and it won’t look out-of-place amongst your sleek laptops and smartphones. Whether you need a docking station for business or home use, this is an excellent choice.

Was $29.99, now $21.59, save 28% with code BFOFFD10!

UGREEN USB C Docking Station 3 USB 3.0 Ports is a 6-in-1 hub that includes:

4K@60Hz HDMI port

3 x USB 3.0 ports

SD card reader

TF card reader

The HDMI port allows you to directly stream 4K@60Hz UHD or full HD 1080P videos to your television or monitor. It includes a USB C card reader that can simultaneously read and write two SD/ TF cards at once. The SD slot supports SD, SDXC, SDHC, and RS-MMC cards, and the TF slot supports Micro SD, Micro SDHC, and Micro SDXC cards.

Furthermore, the UGREEN USB C Docking Station features three USB 3.0 ports that support a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps, enough to connect your smartphones, laptops, and other devices. Furthermore, the docking station features exclusive multi-protection systems that prevent damage from over-current, over-voltage, high-temperatures, and short circuits.

The UGREEN USB C Docking Station also looks extremely sleek and attractive. It has an aluminum exterior with a braided-nylon cable, so you don’t need to worry about displaying it prominently with all of your high-end devices.

Once Black Friday comes around, you can purchase either or both of the UGREEN docking stations mentioned above with some pretty big discounts. So you better bookmark these product pages and get your trigger finger ready!

UGREEN is also running a giveaway that could see you win an iPhone 13 and UGREEN gifts, so be sure to enter that before it closes!

These aren't the only deals UGREEN is running this Black Friday - you can also find savings on its Portable Charger 10000mAh, 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable, 4K HDMI Switch, MFi USB C to Lightning Cable and more.