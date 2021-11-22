(Pocket-lint) - Most people today use a wide range of electronic products on a daily basis. On any given day, you may use your wireless headphones, speakers, laptops, tablets, e-readers, and smartphones, just to name some of the devices we use regularly. Most of these devices need to be charged constantly, and they usually require different types of chargers and plug points. Furthermore, you may not even have enough points to charge all of your products.

That’s why the value of a good, solid charger with universal compatibility cannot be underestimated. If you don’t want to scrounge through a drawer full of chargers and wires every time you need to juice your electronic device, it’s time you invested in a fast charger with multiple points and wide compatibility for all your devices. We believe the UGREEN Fast Chargers are ideally suited to meet your requirements.

UGREEN is a popular and reputable electronics brand commonly known for its wireless earbuds. However, they’ve recently released a wide range of fast chargers suitable for different types of electronic products. Two of their most noteworthy fast chargers are the 100W 3C1A GaN Fast Charger and the 65W 3 Ports GaN Fast Charger. Below, we discuss why you need UGREEN’s Fast Chargers, but UGREEN is also running a giveaway with prizes that include an iPhone 13 and UGREEN gifts, so go ahead and enter that for a free chance to win!

Most people understand the pain of needing to charge multiple electronic devices at once but not having enough sockets. However, UGREEN’s chargers solve that problem with 3-port and 4-port chargers that can juice up three to four devices at once. Powered by the Navitas GaN Power IC, the UGREEN chargers might be small, but they’re extremely powerful. They can simultaneously charge multiple devices at full speed, and all of their ports are compliant with the QC (quick charge) agreement.

Power efficiency is determined, in large part, by the charger’s heat-dissipating capability. The UGREEN chargers feature a third-generation gallium nitride(GaN) semiconductor that facilitates optimal heat dissipation and produces less heat, thus ensuring optimal performance and power efficiency. UGREEN chargers are also designed to reduce power loss by 80%, which further increases the power efficiency.

Despite their immense power, UGREEN chargers are extremely small and lightweight. The 100W 3C1A GaN Fast Charger, for example, measures 2.72 inches square and 1.3 inches in thickness, making it small enough to fit in your pocket. As such, when you’re travelling, you don’t need to carry multiple chargers - just one is enough. The UGREEN chargers also feature a foldable body, i.e., the pins can be retracted into the body to conserve space.

UGREEN chargers are designed with fast-charging protocols that ensure all of your devices receive the maximum power possible within safe limits. The UGREEN chargers are capable of 100 watts of total power output, so the power output received by each device is split depending on the number of devices. However, instead of splitting the power uniformly, the device distributes power intelligently to ensure fast charging for all products without risking damage.

All things considered, UGREEN chargers are excellent investments for most people, especially households with multiple members using different electronic devices. Depending on your preference, you can get a charger with a maximum power of 100 watts and up to four charging points, allowing you to charge all of your devices at once with optimal speed and safety. Thanks to the highly-efficient GaN circuitry, you can be sure that all of your devices will be safe.

This Black Friday UGREEN is running some amazing deals on these chargers and more - you can also find savings on its Portable Charger 10000mAh, 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable, 4K HDMI Switch, MFi USB C to Lightning Cable and other devices, so be sure to check out its products on Amazon.