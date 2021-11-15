DAB Motors and Burberry launch a swanky electric motorcycle

(Pocket-lint) - Luxury fashion brand Burberry has teamed up with DAB motors to launch a limited edition electric motorcycle, the DAB Concept-E RS Burberry edition.

The super-limited run of just 20 bikes will feature top-of-the-line Ohlins custom suspension and a Beringer braking system. The 10kW motor is the legal equivalent of a 125cc engine, meaning it can be ridden with just basic training in many countries, including the UK.

The bike is available in two colourways; metallic grey and midnight blue. They both feature leather seats and handlebar grips embossed with the TB monogram pattern, along with bold branding across the bodywork and the rims.

It may seem an unlikely pairing, but both DAB motors and Burberry have a focus on luxurious exclusive goods and both brands see eye to eye on sustainability.

"Luxury is about craftsman, something all luxury houses pride themselves on. DAB Motors creates a bespoke approach to its craft in the industry through an atelier approach to the product experience providing very real consideration in the design and construction." said Adrian Ward Rees, Senior Vice President at Burberry.

Simon Dabadie, CEO and founder of DAB Motors said "I created DAB Motors through a fashion and design enthusiast vision, I wanted to present the motorcycle as a true fashionable device capable of generating desire and expressing identity."

The bike will be on display at some of Burberry's flagship stores including London, Dubai, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. It is available to purchase through DAB motors website for €29,900 including VAT.