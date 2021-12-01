(Pocket-lint) - EcoFlow is launching a massive Christmas sale for some of their best portable power stations for extended off-grid vacations, outdoor use, and power outages. If you’ve been thinking about investing in some power stations to keep the electricity flowing, there’s no better time than right now. Gift yourself and your family the security of steady power backup with massive discounts on EcoFlow’s RIVER and DELTA power stations. Below, we provide an overview of the EcoFlow products currently available at a discounted price.

EcoFlow RIVER mini gives you power at hand. Throw 210Wh of portable power in your backpack and be at ease knowing you’ve got power anywhere. The EcoFlow RIVER mini can be fully charged in 1.5 hours and with a 300W output (600W surge), it is ideal for 99% of consumer electronics.

MSRP : $349



Sale Price : $259



EcoFlow DELTA is the essential power station for all homeowners, renters, and off-grid travelers alike. It’s a powerful power station with a massive 1260Wh capacity, making it ideal for extended periods of a power outage. This power station can power up to 13 devices at once, and it can be charged up to 100% within 96 minutes, a lot faster than most other power stations of this caliber.

1260Wh capacity

6 1800W AC Outlets

Powers up to 13 devices simultaneously

Recharge from 0% to 80% within an hour

Recharge 100% within 1.6 hours

Weighs 30.9 pounds

Triggers overload protection when the input exceeds 20A

Stops working when the battery temperature is higher than 45°C / lower than -20°C

Compatible with all solar inputs up to 400W

MSRP : $1399

Sale Price : $1099

EcoFlow DELTA mini is an 882Wh power station suitable for extended outdoor travel and power outages. This powerful but portable device can be charged completely within 96 minutes via standard AC outlets. Furthermore, it’s small enough that you can easily place it in a discreet corner of your room without available wall outlets. It can simultaneously power up to 12 devices.

882Wh capacity

1400W AC output

Powers up to 12 devices simultaneously

Powers some devices up to 1800W with X-Boost

Weighs 23.6 pounds

Recharge from 0% to 80% within an hour

Recharge 100% within 1.6 hours

MSRP : $999

Sale Price : $899

EcoFlow DELTA Max is an ultra-powerful power station with a 2kWh capacity, which can be expanded to 6kWh with extra batteries. The powerful X-Boost technology allows you to power heavy-duty appliances up to 3400W. This ensures that you can keep your large devices, such as air conditioners and refrigerators, functioning even through an extended power outage. This power station recharges from 0% to 80% within 65 minutes.

2016Wh expandable capacity

Triple the capacity to 6048Wh with extra batteries

Powers up to 15 devices simultaneously

Power 3400W appliances with X-Boost technology

Recharge from 0% to 80% within 65 minutes

Weighs 48 pounds

Compatible with two 400W EcoFlow Solar Panels

MSRP : $2099

Sale Price : $1899

The EcoFlow DELTA Bundle includes the 1260Wh EcoFlow DELTA and two 110W Solar Panels with a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%. When combined with the two EcoFlow 110W Solar Panels, you can charge the DELTA completely within 7 to 14 hours, even in cloudy conditions. The solar panels are durable, dust, and water-resistant, with an IP67 rating. EcoFlow is now offering a massive discount if you purchase the DELTA and two solar panels together.

MSRP : $2197

Sale Price : $1499

The EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) is a scaled version of the EcoFlow DELTA Max. With a huge capacity of 1612Wh, the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) can power 15 devices at once with a 2000W output. With the X-Boost mode on, it can power some 2800W appliances. Pair the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) with four 110W Solar Panels, it can be fully charged by solar in 4.5 to 9 hours.