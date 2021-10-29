Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W launches with more power but still under £15

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Raspberry PI Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W launches with more power but still under £15
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Raspberry Pi's tiny wireless board gets a big update in the form of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. Offering a boost in performance and some new features, but remaining extremely affordable with its sub-£15 price tag.

The new quad core processor offers a 40 per cent increase in single-threaded performance and 5x multi-threaded performance compared to the previous generation. Meaning this tiny little board is ready for the most demanding of projects. 

The Zero W is very popular with those who make DIY handheld gaming consoles, owing to its small form factor, and the performance increase is going to be a delight to anyone running emulation software like RetroPie.

The Zero 2 W keeps the same form factor, mounting holes and connector layout as its predecessor, so those looking to upgrade a previous project with the new hardware shouldn't have much trouble at all. This also means most older accessories and cases for the Raspberry Pi Zero W will remain compatible.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W continues to offer wireless connections, that's what the 'W' stands for after all, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). 

Raspberry Pi also introduced a new official USB power supply, sold separately, for the device. The power supply is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 3B and 3B+ too.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is now available to buy in the UK, EU, US, Canada and Hong Kong for £13.50 ($15).

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 29 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W launches with more power but still under £15
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W launches with more power but still under £15 By Luke Baker ·
New Range Rover, B&W Zeppelin reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 127
New Range Rover, B&W Zeppelin reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 127 By Rik Henderson ·
The EE Pocket-lint Awards 2021: Shortlist nominations announced, voting now live
The EE Pocket-lint Awards 2021: Shortlist nominations announced, voting now live By Stuart Miles ·