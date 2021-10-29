(Pocket-lint) - Raspberry Pi's tiny wireless board gets a big update in the form of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. Offering a boost in performance and some new features, but remaining extremely affordable with its sub-£15 price tag.

The new quad core processor offers a 40 per cent increase in single-threaded performance and 5x multi-threaded performance compared to the previous generation. Meaning this tiny little board is ready for the most demanding of projects.

The Zero W is very popular with those who make DIY handheld gaming consoles, owing to its small form factor, and the performance increase is going to be a delight to anyone running emulation software like RetroPie.

The Zero 2 W keeps the same form factor, mounting holes and connector layout as its predecessor, so those looking to upgrade a previous project with the new hardware shouldn't have much trouble at all. This also means most older accessories and cases for the Raspberry Pi Zero W will remain compatible.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W continues to offer wireless connections, that's what the 'W' stands for after all, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Raspberry Pi also introduced a new official USB power supply, sold separately, for the device. The power supply is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 3B and 3B+ too.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is now available to buy in the UK, EU, US, Canada and Hong Kong for £13.50 ($15).