Claim up to 20% discount on off-grid power stations with the BLUETTI Halloween Special

(Pocket-lint) - BLUETTI has made a name for itself by providing extremely affordable and reliable portable power stations. Back on September 15th, they released their flagship AC300 portable power station and the B300 external battery, both of which sold out within two weeks! However, the Bluetti AC300 and B300 modular battery packs have returned to stock in time for Halloween with some incredible deals.

BLUETTI is offering up to $3900 off their power station bundles, making it the right time to stock up on all your off-grid essentials. The Halloween Special will be live from 28 October to 4 November 2021. This is a global event, so you can claim the discount from their official website wherever you might be.

Below, we describe some of their product lineups and proposed discounts.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 are the company’s premium off-grid power stations. The AC300 is 100 percent modular and works with up to four B300 battery modules, giving you a total of 12,288Wh of power, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice, ever. Each component of the power station is highly portable, so you can carry it with you during off-grid travels.

The AC300 is powered by top-of-the-line LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells with 3500+ life cycles, which essentially gives you 10 years of service life with one cycle a day. The system can also receive 2,400 watts of unrivalled solar charging input, held together by a pure sine wave inverter of 3000 watts, so there’s no need for power bricks.

If you connect the AC300 to two B300 batteries, you can charge it using both solar power and AC, which gives you a stunning charging rate of 5400 watts. You can essentially charge a 6kwh battery up to 80 percent within an hour. Furthermore, if you connect it with the BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, you can instantly double the power, capacity, and voltage.

During the BLUETTI Halloween Special, you can get a discount of up to $3900 on their AC300 and B300 bundles. The following are some of the deals available:

BLUETTI is releasing the EB55 as a special Halloween offering — it’s even available in a special pumpkin tone! This power pack is extremely portable and small, but it holds an impressive 537Wh capacity. It’s an extremely safe battery with an integrated LiFePO4 battery and a built-in battery management system, ensuring multiple layers of safety.

The EB55 can be charged and discharged over 2500 times before reaching its 80 percent capacity, making it suitable for years of usage. Furthermore, it can receive up to 200 watts of solar power and 200 watts of AC power, so the entire system can be charged completely within 2 hours. The entire system is held together by a 700-watt pure sine wave inverter.

The BLUETTI EB55 is currently available for only $449, and you receive extra discounts when combined with other solar panels.

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX comes with an inbuilt 2,048Wh LFP battery pack, and it’s compatible with both the B230 and B300 batteries. While it has an inbuilt 2,048Wh battery pack, you can boost it up to 8192Wh with two B300 batteries. The entire system can be charged and discharged over 3500 times before reaching 80 percent capacity.

The entire AC200 MAX system is powered by a 2200 watts pure sine wave inverter. It can simultaneously take 900 watts of solar power and 500 watts of AC, so the entire system can be charged completely within 2.5 hours. Furthermore, the AC200 is also compatible with all solar arrays with a total open-circuit voltage (Voc) in the range of 10-145V/MAX.12A.

During the Halloween Special, the AC200 MAX will be available at a discount of $200, starting at $1899, with extra discounts and savings on solar/external battery bundles.

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your off-grid power stations, there’s no time like right now. The BLUETTI Halloween Special starts on the 28th of October and ends on the 4th of November, 2021, so you better explore your options on their official website before your time runs out!