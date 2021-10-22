Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Astell&Kern SR25 MKII Hi-Res Audio player gets 4.4mm balanced headphone jack and more

(Pocket-lint) - Astell&Kern has followed up its entry-level Hi-Res Audio player with a second generation model that includes several new features.

The Astell&Kern SR25 MKII has been tweaked for better sound performance and adds a 4.4mm headphone jack for enhanced dynamic range and bass response.

Other improvements include a Replay Gain function that adjusts volume playback from sources up to 24-bit/192kHz, BT Sink functionality for simpler connection to an external Bluetooth device, and the addition of internal silver-plated shielding to protect the player from electromagnetic interferance.

As well as the new 4.4mm jack, there is support for 2.5mm (balanced) and 3.5mm (unbalanced) headphone connections.

You can stream from it over Bluetooth, with the SR25 MKII supporting both Qualcomm aptX HD and LDAC. Music can be added to the player through a wireless source, such as a PC or smartphone, thanks to AK File Drop software built into the device. Any source on the same network can be used to shift across tracks, basically.

This time around, the brand has adopted a Mercury D. Silver colourway, which is slightly darker than the first generation model.

The Astell&Kern SR25 MKII Hi-Res Audio player will be available from early November for £699 / $749 / €799.

A protective case will also be available, priced at £59 / $60 / €69 and coming in denim blue, orange and black.

