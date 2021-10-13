Anker unveils Soundcore Frames, its $200 smart audio glasses

(Pocket-lint) - Anker is introducing a pair of smart audio glasses under its Soundcore brand. Called the Soundcore Frames, they're basically designed to rival similar eyewear from Razer. Their main trick is they can provide a more immersive experience when you're listening to music, podcasts, and so on.

The arms of the Soundcore Frames contain speakers - two in each one. The main speaker sits at the front of the user's ear, while the other is located behind the user's ear. This setup is supposed to "help amplify the stereo sound", according to Bose. In most situations outside, people shouldn't be able to tell if your glasses are playing music. If you're inside, however, and listening to loud tunes, we suspect people nearby will be able to hear.

Other features include a battery life is estimated at up to 5.5 hours of continuous playback, IPX4 water resistance, and swipe-and-tap controls on the arms.

Oh, and the frames' speakers can tell when you've removed the glass and will automatically pause your music so you don't have to reach for your phone.

The Soundcore Frames cost $199.99 and will begin shipping in November 2021. You will be able to buy them from Amazon and elsewhere. They come in 10 different designs, which you can "virtually try on" using Anker's Soundcore smartphone app for Android and iOS.

If you want to purchase an additional frame style, Anker is pricing those at $49.99 each.